Inmate sentenced for deadly jail fight over soup

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

0:23 Fresno Unified board president Ashjian says FBI investigation is at 'full blast'

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

2:52 Parents speak for and against canceling play at Buchanan High

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees