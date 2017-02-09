Donald Trump is deeply unpopular in California, poll finds

Amid contentious fights over his cabinet nominees and a torrent of executive orders, just one third of Californians approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance, according to a statewide poll released late Thursday.
The Public Policy Institute of California survey put the Republican president’s rating at 30 percent among adult residents, and 34 percent among likely voters.
Trump’s controversial early actions and remarks, including threats to withhold federal funding from California, have generated large protests and ratcheted up pressure on the state’s elected officials to oppose him at every turn.
U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, California Democrats, report receiving tens of thousands of calls and messages from constituents urging them to vote against his appointments and to fight his executive orders, including the temporary ban on travel from seven majority-Muslim countries now on hold pending a review by the courts.
Overall, majorities of both residents and voters disapprove of Trump, 58 percent and 55 percent, respectively, but the split is largely along partisan lines. Although only 10 percent of Democrats approve of his performance, Trump is favored by 72 percent of Republicans. GOP voters are significantly outnumbered in the Golden State.
Trump fairs considerably better elsewhere: A Gallup tracking poll found that 45 percent of adults nationwide approve of his work.
With Trump and congressional Republicans vowing to repeal the Affordable Care Act, PPIC also measured California support for the 2010 law.
Some 53 percent of Californians say they oppose repeal, while 26 believe Congress should wait until details of a replacement plan are announced. Another 16 percent want it repealed immediately. Slightly more than half of Californians view Obamacare favorably, compared with the 40 percent who view it unfavorably.
These are the poll’s findings on other topics:
▪ 58 percent of likely voters favor state and local action to protect the legal rights of undocumented immigrants in California. Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, has pledged to shield all of “our people,” while the Democratic-controlled Legislature is moving swiftly to pass legislation to impede federal deportation efforts, including a bill by Senate leader Kevin de León.
▪ In a related question, 85 percent of Californians favor a way for undocumented immigrants to stay in the U.S. legally if certain requirements are met.
▪ 65 percent of adults believe climate change poses a major threat to the nation, with 20 percent viewing it as a minor threat and 12 percent as no threat. Bolstering the state’s already-strong climate policies has long been a priority for Brown and his Republican predecessor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
▪ 71 percent don’t want government interference into a woman’s access to abortion. Twenty-seven percent want more laws to restrict the availability.
▪ The Republican-controlled Congress is less popular than Trump. Just 25 percent of likely voters approve of the way Congress is doing its job. Democrats (19 percent) are far less likely than independents (35 percent) and Republicans (39 percent) to approve of Congress at the moment.
