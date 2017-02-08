Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

Midway down the Lake Oroville Dam spillway there appears to be trouble. Along with the water, chunks of concrete can be seen flying around the 18-second mark. State engineers were expected to conduct their first inspections Wednesday morning of the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam, about 24 hours after a 250-foot-long pothole was discovered in the massive structure, forcing a halt in water releases.