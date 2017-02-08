Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

Midway down the Lake Oroville Dam spillway there appears to be trouble. Along with the water, chunks of concrete can be seen flying around the 18-second mark. State engineers were expected to conduct their first inspections Wednesday morning of the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam, about 24 hours after a 250-foot-long pothole was discovered in the massive structure, forcing a halt in water releases.
Beth Bello elfenvine YouTube channel

California

Emergency crews work to clear Interstate 80 mudslide

Caltrans reports that the emergency contractor has made great progress overnight and almost has the 60-foot-by-one-quarter-mile long mudslide cleaned up as of Monday morning, January 9, 2017. Eastbound Interstate 80 reopened Monday morning after low utility lines were cleared in the area.

Editor's Choice Videos