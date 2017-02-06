6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

Caltrans employs a variety of devices and techniques to designate highway lane lines, including some that offer drivers subtle clues. Here are some old and new technologies, starting with the famous Botts Dot.
Where does all the water go that's diverted from the Sacramento River at the Sacramento Weir? The California Office of Emergency Services took this video of the Yolo Bypass between West Sacramento and Davis to explain. The water releases fill the Yolo floodplain under Interstate 80's Yolo Causeway on January 12, 2017. Before a causeway was built, drivers between Davis and Sacramento had to detour through Tracy and Stockton when seasonal flooding left the basin under water.
Caltrans reports that the emergency contractor has made great progress overnight and almost has the 60-foot-by-one-quarter-mile long mudslide cleaned up as of Monday morning, January 9, 2017. Eastbound Interstate 80 reopened Monday morning after low utility lines were cleared in the area.
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Wallace, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, was honored on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, by Rep. Jeff Denham.