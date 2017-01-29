Thousands protest Trump ban at San Francisco airport, LAX

Thousands protested President Donald Trump's immigration ban Sunday at San Francisco and Los Angeles International airports for a straight second day, blocking entrances and escalators while chanting in support of refugees threatened by the restrictions.
About 2,000 people, some carrying signs, protested inside and outside the international terminal at San Francisco's airport and staged a sit-in at the main exit for arrivals.
Police officers wearing riot gear guarded the security clearance area while others stood by in a nearby parking lot as the protesters, accompanied by a brass band, waved signs and chanted "Trump Out, Refugees In!"
A group of lawyers worked on computers huddled in a corner under signs in English, Farsi and Arabic that read "Family Members Detained? Legal Help Here."
Immigration attorney Marcine Seid said it's unclear how many people have been detained in San Francisco but at least four families have approached them for help.
At LAX, demonstrators filled the lobby of the Tom Bradley International Terminal while others in the street chanted "let them in!" and "love, not hate, makes America great," The Los Angeles Times reported. Attorneys filed court papers on behalf of those who were detained at the airport.
For the fourth straight weekend at the U.S.-Mexico border, protesters led authorities to block southbound vehicle traffic at the San Ysidro port of entry between Tijuana and San Diego, said US Customs and Border Protection spokesman Ralph DeSio.
Motorists were directed several miles east to the Otay Mesa crossing. The San Ysidro crossing was open to northbound traffic, DeSio said, adding that the closure was requested by Mexican officials.
Comments