Colorado scientist may become first female president of DRI

A scientist at the University of Colorado may become the first female president of Nevada's Desert Research Institute.
The Reno Gazette-Journal (http://tinyurl.com/h47ayb5) reports that the nonprofit research institution in Nevada's higher education system tabbed Kristen Averyt for the post after interviewing the two finalists on Friday.
The state Board of Regents is scheduled to consider DRI's recommendation next week.
Regent Jason Geddes, who led the search committee, says the group agreed that Averyt is the best person to move the organization forward.
Averyt is currently an associate director for science at the university in Boulder, Colorado. She earned a doctoral degree in geological and environmental science at Stanford University. If approved by the regents, should become DRI's eighth president.
