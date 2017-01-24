Jerry Brown: ‘California is not turning back, not now, not ever’

Gov. Jerry Brown, plunging into position as a Democratic bulwark against Donald Trump’s presidency, warned Tuesday of looming battles with Republican-controlled Washington, using his State of the State address to assuage fears that California would turn its back on progressive policies.
Brown reiterated promises to protect undocumented immigrants, provide healthcare to the needy and continue his signature fight against climate change. Yet he pledged to work together on infrastructure improvements – in Sacramento and Washington – to, as Trump said, “build and build big.”
“I say ‘Amen to that, man!” Brown told a joint session of the Legislature, drawing bipartisan applause. “Amen to that, brother!’ We’re there with you.”
Brown took to the rostrum after swearing in his nominee for attorney general, the veteran Rep. Xavier Becerra, a son of immigrants and Los Angeles Democrat who earlier this year accused Trump of exploiting America’s laws to “put himself first.”
Brown, who served previously as governor from 1975 to 1983, didn’t mention Trump by name and was concise about his immediate priorities. But in his favorable depiction of a state that has guarded its values and ideals while serving as a liberal lighthouse for the nation, he intimated that the times demanded a broader focus than what his administration hopes to accomplish in his final two years.
“While no one knows what the new leaders will actually do, there are signs that are disturbing. We have seen the bald assertion of ‘alternative facts,’ whatever those are,’ Brown said in the 16-minute speech, referring to Trump aide Kellyanne Conway’s remarks Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We have heard the blatant attacks on science. Familiar signposts of our democracy – truth, civility, working together – have been obscured or swept aside.”
Trump’s campaign rhetoric, cabinet appointments and first actions in the White House to imperil the federal healthcare law and advance construction of controversial oil pipelines have stirred the anxieties of Democrats. On Tuesday came reports the Republican was banning the Environmental Protection Agency from awarding new contracts or grants and prohibiting EPA employees from giving updates on social media or to news reporters.
Stepping into the twilight of his time as governor, Brown countered Trump’s “America first” inauguration with a plea to its nearly 40 million occupants to “act as Californians first.” It was a message that Brown, the governor before from 1975 to 1983, has sowed about his home state since his earliest days as a politician. “What we do here will not only help our own citizens, it will provide a model for the entire country,” he said in his first inaugural address.
In his second stint at the Capitol, Brown advanced a temporary sales and income tax measure that helped him dig the state out of a $27-billion deficit. His bullet-pointed list of accomplishments includes increasing funding for schools and universities, extending healthcare to more than five million residents, raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2021, reducing overcrowded prisons and passing a water bond and rainy day budget reserve fund.
Weaving in his family narrative, Brown said it was no accident that the ship that brought his great-grandfather to America was named “Perseverance.”
Barbara O’Connor, a political analyst and retired communications professor at Sacramento State, said the governor was now “uniquely positioning himself as California’s spiritual captain,” while Republican strategist Mike Madrid called it a perfect symbol for the precarious waters Brown is entering.
“Tie yourself to the mast because its going to a rough journey,” Madrid said, calling the speech “aspirational and more big-picture” in its approach.
“He has a bad hand. He has to rally troops,” he added, “but also leave open the possibility of working with an administration that holds all the cards.”
Brown had maintained high approval ratings and carried his political winning streak through the fall, passing a November parole measure and scuttling an initiative that jeopardized his rail and Delta water tunnel projects. Had Democrat Hillary Clinton won the presidential race, as Brown was anticipating, he planned to help heal the wounds of division. “You can’t be a superpower and wallow in dysfunctionality,” he lamented early on Election Day.
Instead, it was Trump’s surprise victory that pushed Brown to the forefront of California’s multiplying resistance efforts.
“While we now face different challenges, make no mistake: the future is uncertain and dangers abound,” Brown said Tuesday, before concluding with Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land.”
“Whether it’s the threat to our budget, or to undocumented Californians, or to our efforts to combat climate change – or even more global threats such as a financial meltdown or a nuclear incident or terrorist attack – this is a time which calls out for courage and for perseverance. I promise you both.
“But let’s remember as well that after the perilous voyage, those who made it to America found boundless opportunity. And so will we.”
