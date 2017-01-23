Trump’s cancellation of Pacific trade deal could hurt California

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership trade negotiations could drag down exports from Silicon Valley and California’s farm belt, trade experts said Monday.
Trump signed an executive order Monday ending the United States’ participation in TPP talks, reversing former President Barack Obama’s commitment to executing the wide-ranging trade deal. The pact involved 12 countries bordering the Pacific Ocean, including Mexico, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Chile and Peru. It would have gradually eliminated as many as 18,000 different tariffs on goods traded among the countries, and promised cooperation on broader employment practices.
“I think it’s calamitous for California,” said Jock O’Connell, a Sacramento economist and international trade consultant. He said the TPP would have helped California farmers, tech and biotech manufacturers, the film and music industries and other exporters.
The almond industry is among those that could lose business as a result, he said. Sacramento’s Blue Diamond Growers, a major almond cooperative, is one of the region’s largest employers. Blue Diamond officials weren’t immediately available for comment.
“It’s hard to see where the good news is for California,” O’Connell said.
California in 2015 exported $69 billion worth of goods to the countries involved in the TPP, including $27 billion to Mexico and $17 billion to Canada, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. On the other hand, California imported $146 billion worth of goods from TPP countries.
Computers and electronics good represent the largest exports from California to the 11 countries participating in TPP. For example, California sent $16 billion worth of computers and electronics to Canada, Mexico, Japan, Singapore and Australia in 2015, according to the Commerce Department.
Concerns over Trump’s move were strong at companies such as Ensemble Designs Inc., a Nevada City company that makes high-tech equipment for television broadcasters. Half of its sales go overseas, and the 45-employee company has strong connections to TPP countries such as Japan and Malaysia.
“If the United States shifts toward a more restrictive and less open trade stance, that’s going to have an adverse effect,” said Chief Executive David Wood. “It’s going to slow things down.”
Sung Won Sohn, an economist at California State University, Channel Islands, said imports and exports create tens of thousands of California jobs. Killing TPP “will mean fewer jobs, everything from truck drivers to longshoremen,” he said.
Trump has also signaled that he will attempt to renegotiate NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, the signature trade agreement signed by President Bill Clinton, which lowered trade barriers with Mexico and Canada. Trump has said NAFTA has crippled U.S. manufacturing.
Although it’s far from clear how NAFTA might change, Sohn said it’s likely it will result in a curtailment in the flow of goods across borders. Renegotiating NAFTA could help prop up some low-wage manufacturing industries, such as clothing, but would likely hurt high-wage manufacturing in industries such as computers.
A slowdown in trade could make things particularly tough for California farmers, who shipped $21 billion worth of products overseas in 2015. That represented more than one third of the $54 billion California crop, according to the Department of Food and Agriculture.
Japan bought $1.6 billion worth of California farm goods in 2015, led by almonds, rice and beef. Mexico bought $1.2 billion of California’s farm exports.
Tim Johnson of the California Rice Commission said the cancellation of TPP won’t be a major headache so long as the Trump administration pursues trade deals with specific countries, such as Japan, a major customer of California’s rice crop.
He noted that Trump’s campaign opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, had come out in opposition to TPP as well.
“It was clear that TPP was facing strong headwinds regardless of who was successful (in the election),” Johnson said.
California 2015 imports and exports to TPP signatories
Country
2015 imports
2016 exports
Mexico
$ 45,092,978,166
$ 26,786,788,635
Japan
$ 38,478,079,421
$ 11,743,666,236
Canada
$ 27,850,067,819
$ 17,263,389,843
Malaysia
$ 16,814,938,504
$ 1,823,334,793
Viet Nam
$ 8,835,336,816
$ 1,247,155,360
Singapore
$ 4,185,003,271
$ 3,925,810,470
Australia
$ 1,875,779,686
$ 3,437,140,653
Chile
$ 1,269,011,255
$ 1,512,660,807
New Zealand
$ 865,846,658
$ 568,714,605
Peru
$ 694,696,231
$ 560,983,052
Brunei
$ 1,137,843
$ 6,904,061
TOTAL
$ 145,962,875,670
$ 68,876,548,515
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce
