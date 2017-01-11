California

Intruder stabs California woman to death with samurai sword

TEMPLE CITY, Calif.

A Los Angeles-area woman has been stabbed to death with a samurai sword from her own home.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune says (http://bit.ly/2j9wYzw) an intruder walked into the woman's Temple City home around noon Wednesday and began beating her with a wrench before grabbing an ornamental sword from the wall and killing her.

A friend of the woman was injured when he tried to stop the attack.

The 40-year-old woman died at the scene. Her 10-year-old son was inside the home but wasn't harmed.

KABC-TV says (http://bit.ly/2ilR7Bn ) a 44-year-old man was located nearly two hours later and surrendered to Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives.

Authorities didn't mention a motive for the attack, but they said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

