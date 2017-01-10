Jerry Brown budget plan urges saving ‘some biscuits for a rainy day’

Amid deep uncertainty about changes in state revenue and Washington, California Gov. Jerry Brown presented a $177.1 billion state budget Tuesday that assumes the state will have billions of dollars less to spend over the next 18 months compared to what lawmakers projected when they passed the budget last June.
The proposal, taking a more pessimistic view of state tax collections than the Legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal analyst, reflects almost $6 billion in less revenue across three budget years, ending in June 2018. That would leave the state with a $2 billion deficit without changes.
“We’re in very uncertain times. We’re very subject to a lot of unpredictability,” Brown said.
Yet some projected future shortfalls would decline. A $4.1 billion deficit in 2019-20 projected in the spending plan approved last June shrinks significantly in the latest plan, reflecting voters approval of Proposition 55 that maintained billions of dollars in higher income taxes on wealthy filers.
Brown, who dedicated his budget to the late First Dog Sutter Brown, included a page with a paw print and the quote “Save some biscuits for a rainy day.”
The spending blueprint for the year beginning July 1 comes a little more than a week before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, cementing Republican control of the federal government and adding a major unknown to California’s own finances.
More than $100 billion in federal money helps pay for state programs, particularly health care, with no issue looming larger for the state than the federal Affordable Care Act that Trump and congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal.
California receives more than $15 billion from the federal government to pay nearly all of the cost of Obamacare’s optional expansion of Medi-Cal to cover 3.8 million childless adults. The law’s repeal would force the state to come up with another revenue source or roll back the Medi-Cal growth.
Brown said it was “hard to say” how the Legislature would react if Obamacare is dismantled and the state’s Medi-Cal population left without federal funding for health care.
“We’ll have a big challenge on our hands,” he said. “The Legislature has to be very prudent this year. There are too many uncertainties.”
Brown’s proposed budget assumes current federal law, including Obamacare, despite signs that some Republicans in Washington disagree about whether the law should be repealed before a replacement has been crafted.
$167.1 billion Total general fund and special fund spending in the 2016-17 budget approved in June 2016.
$177.1 billion Total general fund and special fund spending in the 2017-18 budget proposed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Other major points of Tuesday’s proposal:
▪ Climate change: Brown plans to put forward legislation to continue the state’s cap-and-trade program beyond 2020. Such a bill requires a two-thirds vote.
▪ Roads: The plan includes a $4.2 billion transportation infrastructure plan. A $3.6 billion proposal in last year’s package failed to advance in the Legislature.
▪ New schools: Brown opposed last year’s $9 billion school-construction package. Tuesday’s proposal includes plans to introduce a bill expanding oversight of how the money is spent.
Tuesday’s plan comes as the country’s more than 90 months of economic growth, nearly the third-longest on record, could be slowing.
Through the first six months of the fiscal year, the three main sources of state revenue are running $1.3 billion below estimates in last June’s budget package, according to the analyst’s office. Some of that, though, could reflect that some taxpayers have shifting income into 2017 to take advantage of promised federal tax cuts.
Yet Brown’s revenue numbers are significantly below those put foward by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office less than two months ago.
In November, the analyst’s office estimated that the state in 2017-18 would collect $6.4 billion more from the state’s three top taxes: personal income, sales and use, and corporation. Brown’s plan pegs the projected increase at $3.4 billion.
Tuesday’s release will be followed by weeks of legislative budget subcommittee hearings. Brown will present a revised proposal in mid-May that reflects April tax receipts – and possibly the fiscal impact of any changes in tax policy crafted by congressional Republicans and Trump.
The revision will jump-start final talks between Brown and the Legislature’s Democratic majority on a main budget bill for the next fiscal year that has to be passed by June 15. Other parts of the budget package typically come later in the year.
