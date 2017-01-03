California

January 3, 2017 6:36 AM

Man arrested after threatening to burn Long Beach building

The Associated Press
LONG BEACH, Calif.

Long Beach police have arrested a man who threatened to burn down an apartment building during a four-hour standoff with officers.

Lt. David Faris says SWAT officers took the 52-year-old man into custody on the top floor of the six-story building around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The man had been holed up there since late Monday, when authorities responded to a manual fire alarm.

Faris says SWAT officers were called after first-responders reported encountering a hostile individual.

Portions of the building were evacuated during the standoff.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. No weapons were found.

