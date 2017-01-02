Rose Parade features colorful floats, heavy police security

A K-9 security dog checks a utility vehicle outside prior to the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Penn State takes on Southern California in the game.
A worker fills barriers with water on one of the cross streets along the route of the Rose Parade on Sunday evening, Jan. 1, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. The parade is normally held on New Year's Day, but this year will be held on Jan. 2 because of a never-on Sunday tradition.
FBI security forces arrive prior to the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Penn State takes on Southern California in the game.
The Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee float winner of the Princesses' Trophy, Most beautiful float 35' rolls along the parade route of the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Farmers Insurance float "We Came, We Saw, We Covered" float, winner of the Grand Marshal's Trophy for excellence in creative concept and design, raises up in the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Parade watchers watch a miniature jet with the US Air Force Total Force Band rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The 5½-mile parade featured marching bands, horseback riders and dozens of ornately decorated flower-covered floats.
Protesters rally against the Dakota Access Pipeline behind the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The RAGU Pasta Sauce "Simmered in Tradition" float winner the National Trophy, for Best depiction of life in the U.S.A., past, present or future rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Sierra Madre Rose Float Association float The Cat's Away, winner of the Mayors' Trophy for most outstanding city entry - national or international rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Cal Poly Universities float, winner of the Founders' Trophy for most beautiful float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization, rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Bachelor, "Echoes of Love," winner of the Presidents' Trophy for Most effective floral use and presentation, rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Dogs and their handlers ride the Lucy Pet, "Lucy Pet's Gnarly Crankin' K-9 Wave Maker" float, winner of the Extraordinaire Trophy for most spectacular float, rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The The UPS Store Inc., "Books Bring Us Together" float, winner of the I Isabella Coleman Trophy, follows the Arcadia High School band during the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation float "To Honor And Remember Orlando," winner of the Lathrop K. Leishman Trophy for most-beautiful noncommercial float, rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Northwestern Mutual "Waves of Hope" float, winner of the Animation Trophy rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The 5½-mile parade featured marching bands, horseback riders and dozens of ornately decorated flower-covered floats.
The University of Southern California float goes along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Miracle- Gro float "Everything's Coming Up Roses," winner of the Queen's Trophy for most effective use and display of roses rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Penn State marching band performs during the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Penn State float goes down Colorado Bvld., rolls along in the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The 5½-mile parade featured marching bands, horseback riders and dozens of ornately decorated flower-covered floats.
Rose Queen Victoria Castellanos, of Temple City High School, waves to the crowd at the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The 5½-mile parade featured marching bands, horseback riders and dozens of ornately decorated flower-covered floats.
The Royal Court, clockwise from front left, Princess Shannon Larsuel, Princess Natalie Petrosian, Princess Maya Kawaguchi Khan, Queen Victoria Castellanos, Princess Audrey Cameron, Princess Autumn Lundy and Princess Lauren Emiko Powers, wave to the crowd at the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Law enforcement personnel watch on top of the Norton Simon Museum along the route for the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The BDK, A Singpoli Affiliate, "The Monkey King: Journey to Success,'' float, winner of the Fantasy Trophy for most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The 24-Hour Fitness, "Do More With Your 24." float entry, winner of the Crown City Innovation Trophy for best use of imagination and innovation to advance the art of floral design, rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
The Trader Joe's float winning entry, the Tournament Special Trophy for exceptional merit: Trader Joe's, "All Aboard! 50 years Of Serving The Best ...'' rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
