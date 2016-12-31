Latest: California's wet December closes with more rain

The Latest on storms in California (all times local):
7:20 p.m.
Officials say all lanes of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area north of Los Angeles have been closed because of snow.
The California Highway Patrol says it's not clear when they will reopen.
The National Weather Service says between 3 and 6 inches of snow are forecast for the Grapevine and other high areas in Kern County.
In San Diego County, officials with the Department of Public Works say several streets have been closed because of flooding.
Southern California is capping off the year with rain and snow as the second of two weekend storms moved through Saturday.
---
7:00 p.m.
New Year's Eve revelers braced for a wet celebration as a winter storm bringing rain and snow arrived in southern California.
Light but persistent rain began falling in areas of Southern California Saturday evening but in higher elevations snow made for dangerous driving conditions.
Authorities say some lanes of Interstate 5 were closed in the Grapevine area north of Los Angeles because of snow. Earlier in the day, foggy conditions near Bakersfield contributed to a fatal crash involving several vehicles that left two people dead.
Officials say that as temperature drops, roads will get even more slippery and are advising drivers to use caution when going to and from New Year's Eve parties.
---
10:05 a.m.
Southern California will cap off the year with another round of rain and snow as a cold storm front moves in.
The National Weather service warned Saturday that burn-scarred areas hit by wildfire in recent years could see mudslides and debris flows from the rain.
Winter weather warnings and advisories are posted across Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Ventura counties. Travelers in mountain areas are urged to be prepared for potentially heavy snow and dangerous conditions.
Forecasters say the atmosphere would dry out for New Year's Eve celebrations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Weather is also expected to be dry but cloudy for the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, which will be held Jan. 2.
