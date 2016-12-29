California

December 29, 2016 5:26 PM

2 hurt as helicopter makes hard landing on Mount Baldy

The Associated Press
MOUNT BALDY, Calif.

Two people have been injured in a helicopter hard landing on Mount Baldy.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the chopper went down Thursday about 1,000 feet below the 10,000-foot summit. Video shows the battered craft lying in the snow on the mountain northeast of Los Angeles.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it's unclear why the Robinson R-44 made the hard landing, which damaged its tail boom.

Passenger William Francis tells KNBC-TV (http://bit.ly/2ijn0ZE) that the helicopter suddenly lost altitude.

Two people aboard the aircraft weren't hurt. Two others were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. There's no word on their conditions but authorities say they were talking after the accident.

KNBC-TV says the helicopter belongs to a tour company and departed from Fullerton, about 40 miles away.

