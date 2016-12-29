California

December 29, 2016 4:06 PM

Escondido fire kills 5-year-old girl and injures 8 others

The Associated Press
ESCONDIDO, Calif.

A fire at a mobile home in Escondido has killed a 5-year-old girl, left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition and injured seven other family members.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ivy7hW ) says the blaze was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fire Chief Russ Knowles says an electric cord leading to a Christmas tree may have sparked the fire.

Some people were trapped inside and others got out through the home's windows.

Knowles says arriving firefighters also broke a window to rescue people and quickly knocked down the fire, which gutted the home.

Related content

California

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos