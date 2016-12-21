Rarely seen killer whales shown feeding on shark off the Central Coast

Slater Moore was getting ready to guide his drone back to the boat when he saw the bubbles.
Moore, a photographer with Monterey Bay Whale Watch, was on a whale-watching excursion near Monterey on Dec. 13 when the crew got a tip from another boat that there were killer whales in the area.
“You never know what kind they can be,” Moore said.
Turns out they were offshore killer whales, which are seen in the area maybe once a year, Moore said.
Moore’s drone footage captures about 25 of the whales — and two babies — feeding on a sevengill shark.
Moore, who is a licensed drone pilot and has been a professional photographer for four years, said they watched the whales for about 30 minutes.
“It was amazing,” he said.
