Orange County fire captain jumps on to freeway and dies

Authorities say a 41-year-old Orange County fire captain jumped from an overpass on to a busy freeway and died in an apparent suicide.
The County Fire Authority says Capt. Eric Weuve (WEEV), a 41-year-old father of two, leapt on to Interstate 5 on Tuesday.
The California Highway Patrol says he was killed after being hit by a truck on the southbound side of I-5 at about 11:20 a.m.
Weuve's county fire colleagues were among those who responded to the call of the jumper.
Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz says county firefighters saw a pickup truck with fire gear in it atop the overpass, and were stunned when they got down to the freeway and learned it was Weuve.
Weuve worked out of a Westminster station and lived in Huntington Beach.
