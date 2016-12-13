California

December 13, 2016 8:34 PM

Orange County fire captain jumps on to freeway and dies

The Associated Press
MISSION VIEJO, Calif.

Authorities say a 41-year-old Orange County fire captain jumped from an overpass on to a busy freeway and died in an apparent suicide.

The County Fire Authority says Capt. Eric Weuve (WEEV), a 41-year-old father of two, leapt on to Interstate 5 on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol says he was killed after being hit by a truck on the southbound side of I-5 at about 11:20 a.m.

Weuve's county fire colleagues were among those who responded to the call of the jumper.

Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz says county firefighters saw a pickup truck with fire gear in it atop the overpass, and were stunned when they got down to the freeway and learned it was Weuve.

Weuve worked out of a Westminster station and lived in Huntington Beach.

