Conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval to undergo separation surgery Tuesday

1:47 Clovis lights up its Christmas tree with help from Santa and Mrs. Claus Pause

1:52 City samples Fresno homeowner's water, flushes pipes, replaces water main

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison

1:36 Clovis Children's Electric Parade lights up the streets

1:11 Taco chefs compete for bragging rights

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city'

1:22 After her 11-year-old daughter's hair was cut off for surgery, Annie Soza volunteered for a buzz cut

1:57 Donald Trump in Fresno on water, farms and fish

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'