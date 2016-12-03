Fire tears through Oakland dance party, killing at least 9

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike? Pause

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city'

2:17 Sanger celebrates Central Section championship victory

2:04 Mort and Rambler: A friendship that is pure joy

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:14 Jose Ramirez delivers TKO

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach