Carr helps Raiders rally past Texans 27-20 in Mexico City

1:25 Summerset apartments mark one year since gas outages left Fresno tenants in the cold Pause

2:09 Fans react to Kanye West's praise of President-elect Donald Trump

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

1:15 Kanye West fans rethink devotion after L.A. concert cancellation

1:11 Kings' Cousins feels bad for Kanye fans who sacrificed time, money

1:10 Tweeting about Kanye West: How to get retweeted 10,500 times