Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

Three men climbed a fence guarding Devils Hole, a detached area of Death Valley National Park located in southwestern Nevada and home to about 115 pupfish (among the rarest fish on earth), at around 7:30 p.m. on April 30. One man waded into the water leaving behind his underwear. They also left behind beer cans, shotgun shells and vomit -- and might've killed at least one of the fish. The Park Service is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the men's arrest and conviction. On Monday the Center for Biological Diversity said it was adding another $10,000 to the bounty, hoping that it might encourage people with information on the matter to come forward. On Tuesday, May 10, 2016. the National Park Service reported an "investigation has led to the identification of the men believed to be responsible for trespass and vandalism at Devils Hole, Death Valley National Park." No further details were available.