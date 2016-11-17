Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Wallace, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, was honored on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, by Rep. Jeff Denham.
Security cameras show vandals invading Death Valley pupfish home

Three men climbed a fence guarding Devils Hole, a detached area of Death Valley National Park located in southwestern Nevada and home to about 115 pupfish (among the rarest fish on earth), at around 7:30 p.m. on April 30. One man waded into the water leaving behind his underwear. They also left behind beer cans, shotgun shells and vomit -- and might've killed at least one of the fish. The Park Service is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the men's arrest and conviction. On Monday the Center for Biological Diversity said it was adding another $10,000 to the bounty, hoping that it might encourage people with information on the matter to come forward. On Tuesday, May 10, 2016. the National Park Service reported an "investigation has led to the identification of the men believed to be responsible for trespass and vandalism at Devils Hole, Death Valley National Park." No further details were available.

Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

Caution: Explicit language. An anonymous reader shared video from the unfolding scene near the California Capitol building in Sacramento on Monday, April 18, 2016. The voice is that of the man in the silver Mazda blocking L Street. The car was covered in writing and had something attached to the fuel inlet. Police closed the street and evacuated nearby buildings while they negotiated with the man.

