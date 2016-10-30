California

October 30, 2016 8:38 PM

Residents angry after California cemetery stops watering

The Associated Press
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.

A California cemetery honored last year for conserving water has come under fire from people who say its dried-up grass is disrespectful to their loved ones buried there.

The Arroyo Grande Cemetery was presented with a plaque for its conservation efforts in 2015 after its operators decided to stop watering its lush green grounds while California's drought continues.

A year later, the 20-acre cemetery's grounds have dried up and The Tribune of San Luis Obispo (http://bit.ly/2epHgG4 ) reported Sunday that residents want to see them restored.

Miranda Osteen, whose mother is buried there, is part of a group lobbying for the improvements.

Osteen say she and others are pressing for the use of recycled water. They also want to see drought-friendly landscaping like rock, brick and crushed granite replacing some grass.

California

