‘Somebody help,’ man yells as police tase him at Sacramento train stop

1:54 Fresno airport passengers to get electric car charging stations Pause

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

1:07 Clovis Unified students take a stand against drugs

0:41 How expensive is it to fly out Fresno Yosemite International Airport?

3:26 Fresno State fires football coach Tim DeRuyter

0:41 Pat Hill urges fans to attend Fresno State game

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

0:38 Crashed computers frustrate customers trying to do business with DMV

1:08 Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time