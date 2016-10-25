Memories of service and sacrifice greet Central Valley veterans on Honor Flight

1:37 3-year-old's body recovered from canal Pause

1:18 Merced deputies search for missing Delhi boy

0:55 Motorcyclist splits lanes on Fresno streets; CHP gets OK to set guidelines

2:09 Interim Fresno State coach Eric Kiesau wants to end rough football season on positive note

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

0:54 What could Fresno State do with $3.1 million?

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Doctor Strange'