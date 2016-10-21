California

October 21, 2016 7:24 PM

Man held after allegedly stabbing toddler daughter to death

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles police are holding a man they say stabbed to death his 13-month-old daughter, then fled his burning apartment with a knife stuck in his chest.

Authorities say the man apparently stabbed the girl Friday afternoon in a North Hollywood apartment, set the apartment on fire and jumped out of a second-story window.

Police say he may have used methamphetamine.

The girl's mother took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead

Authorities say an officer answering an assault with a deadly weapon report found the man in an alley. He was on fire and had a steak knife in his chest.

Officer Drake Madison says he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There's no update on his condition.

The apartment fire was quickly doused.

