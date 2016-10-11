California first dog Sutter Brown critically ill

One of the most popular figures in California politics has fallen critically ill – despite having been a very good boy.
First dog Sutter Brown, a Pembroke Welsh corgi belonging to Gov. Jerry Brown, underwent emergency surgery this weekend to remove masses in his intestines, lymph nodes and liver that were “most likely cancer,” spokesman Evan Westrup said in an email.
“While Sutter pulled through surgery, the vets were not able to remove all of the cancer and his condition remains critical,” Westrup said.
A common sight in the state Capitol, 13-year-old Sutter has done more than bring petting-based relief to overworked staffers. He has also been put to use to advance Brown’s agenda, helping to sell the governor’s tax hike proposal and then appearing on cards, handed out during Brown’s State of the State address, urging lawmakers to “keep new spending on a short leash.”
Judging by social media, Sutter is an extremely well-liked pooch: he has nearly 10,000 followers, more than most lawmakers.
His passing could deal a blow to the other gubernatorial dog, Colusa Lucy Brown, the “deputy first dog” the Browns acquired in 2015. Westrup said her “spirits have been very low” in Sutter’s absence.
“The first dog is a fighter and we're all pulling for him,” Westrup said.
Jeremy B. White: 916-326-5543, @CapitolAlert
