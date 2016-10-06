California

October 6, 2016 11:25 AM

Officers remove suspicious device found near California Capitol

By Taryn Luna

The California Highway Patrol has removed a suspicious device discovered near the California Capitol Thursday, ending a two-hour ordeal that closed the historic building’s north entrance and prompted downtown street closures.

L Street on the north side of the Capitol reopened about 12:30 p.m., about 45 minutes after a loud popping noise was heard as the bomb squad purposely exploded the device.

“Earlier this morning one of our officers on a routine patrol found a suspicious package,” said Officer George Granada of the Highway Patrol. The device was near the intersection of 11th and L on Capitol grounds.

While the Capitol continued to function, some offices on the north side were evacuated and businesses between 10th and 12th on L were asked to shelter in place, the CHP said. Vehicle traffic was blocked off at 13th and L and on 10th Street between L and N streets. Pedestrian traffic was blocked between 10th and 12th on L.

The Joint Rules Committee issued a memo early Thursday afternoon calling evacuated staff members back to work. “The suspicious device was detonated by law enforcement officials and proved to be non-threatening,” the memo said.

Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna

