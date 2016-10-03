Stanford police investigate report of on-campus rape

Stanford police are investigating a report that a female student was raped by a male student inside his dorm.
Stanford Department of Public Safety Bill Larson said Monday the female student reported Friday's rape to someone in a position of authority at the university but she hasn't provided a statement to police.
Larson says the woman told the unidentified third party she didn't know the man who attacked her.
He says the alleged perpetrator has not been identified.
Campus police sent out an alert Saturday about the assault, saying "Stanford University does not tolerate sexual assault, sexual misconduct, or sexual harassment."
The reported rape comes after the high-profile case of former Stanford student Brock Turner, who was convicted of attacking a woman passed out near a trash bin. The case drew national outrage over the six-month jail sentence Turner received.
