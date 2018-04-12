Need a burro? These cute geldings are in Paso Robles looking for a home.
These 10 gelded burros from the Ridgecrest BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program will be available for adoption at the Paso Robles Event Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The BLM's page on Facebook has more information: @blmcalifornia
Cal Poly SLO students unveiled on Saturday, April 7, 2018, their ultra-lightweight solar car called “Dawn,” which is made of carbon fiber composites and over 100 square feet of solar panels. They hope the car will break the world land-speed record.
CHP sergeant Ron Wade talks about being berated in standoff with angry protesters trying to get onto Interstate 5 following death of Stephon Clark, who was shot by Sacramento police officers on March 18, 2018.
Mariposa County Search and Rescue, Sheriff personnel, Mariposa County Fire volunteers and Cal Fire helped hoist an injured man back to the top of the embankment on Highway 140 Monday after his car went off the road into a ravine.
Two German Shepherd mix puppies were left outside the Sacramento SPCA with huge wounds on their necks, possibly from a dog attack. The SPCA treated their wounds, and the dogs are recovering well in foster care.
Squaw Valley Ski Patrol unofficially reported 7 inches of new snow on the upper mountain at Squaw Valley with more accumulation on the ridges. Snow continued to fall Thursday with another storm in the forecast for this coming Monday. Weekend tempe