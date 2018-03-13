Driver rescued after car goes into ravine along Highway 140 near Yosemite
Mariposa County Search and Rescue, Sheriff personnel, Mariposa County Fire volunteers and Cal Fire helped hoist an injured man back to the top of the embankment on Highway 140 Monday after his car went off the road into a ravine.
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office
Two German Shepherd mix puppies were left outside the Sacramento SPCA with huge wounds on their necks, possibly from a dog attack. The SPCA treated their wounds, and the dogs are recovering well in foster care.
Squaw Valley Ski Patrol unofficially reported 7 inches of new snow on the upper mountain at Squaw Valley with more accumulation on the ridges. Snow continued to fall Thursday with another storm in the forecast for this coming Monday. Weekend tempe
A SpaceX rocket carrying a Spanish satellite has blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 lifted off at 6:17 a.m. Thursday local time and climbed into the dawn sky over the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other mayors from a group representing California's 11 largest cities came to the Capitol on Feb. 21, 2018 to urge Gov. Jerry Brown to commit $1.5 billion in state funds to combat homelessness.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticized lawmakers, the National Rifle Association and President Trump’s border wall after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida claimed at least 17 lives.
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) released bodycam footage on February 21 showing the fatal January 3 shooting of Shaleem Tindle, a man who was fighting near West Oakland Station The video was released after Tindle’s brother uploaded a clip of the foo
On January 31, 2018, Southern California got a good look at the super blue blood moon, something that hasn't happened since 1982. This was the second full moon in a calendar month (a blue moon) and a close and bright moon (supermoon). The addition