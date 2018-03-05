Saturday night ‘sideshow’ at Stockton intersections ends with 22 arrests

An illegal vehicle speed contest, or sideshow, that took over three Stockton intersections resulted in 22 arrests Saturday night, according to a Stockton Police Department Facebook post.
Those arrested included the alleged sideshow coordinator, Mikaelia Jimenez, 22, of Tracy.
The San Joaquin County Multi-Agency Sideshow Taskforce received information that an event, billed as "Donut King," was planned Saturday. Sideshow participants met at a parking lot in the South Manthey Road in Latrhop, then drove to Stockton where they took over three intersections: MLK Boulevard and Hunter Street; Main Street and Golden Gate Avenue; and Pixie Drive and Kingsley Avenue, according to the Police Department news release.
At MLK Boulevard and Hunter Street, a participant was stuck by a vehicle. Friends transported him to a hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.
Never miss a local story.
As participants moved to the Louis Park area, task force officers responded and took major enforcement action in the area of Monte Diablo and Ryde avenues, police reported.
Task force officers processed 100 vehicles, issued 47 citations, made 34 traffic stops and 20 vehicle inspections, impounded 10 vehicles, searched 10 vehicles and referred four vehicles to the state referee for inspection. One shotgun was recovered, and one law enforcement vehicle was vandalized, according to the news release.
Those arrested included residents of San Joaquin and Sacramento counties, as well as the Bay Area. Most were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting in a speed contest.
After shutting down the sideshow, officers found a post from an event participant on social media that said, "I'm Sorry But Stockton Pd Took The Trophy Home," according to the news release.
"This type of illegal behavior is extremely dangerous because participants have no regard for the safety of others and some are armed with firearms," Stockton police spokesman Joe Silva said in a written statement. "The countrywide task force will continue to investigate and take enforcement action at these events."
Stockton police encourage people with information pertaining to illegal sideshows to call the department at 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments