Sierra snowpack is huge – and melting fast. What that means for spring flooding

The wettest winter in Northern California history ended the drought and produced a bountiful Sierra Nevada snowpack.

Now it’s starting to melt, and quickly.

As state officials completed the final snowpack survey of the season Monday, forecasters predicted high river flows throughout spring into midsummer. The federal government’s California Nevada River Forecast Center said the undammed Merced River, which flows through the Yosemite Valley, could rise above flood stage this week. The flooding could create “nuisance” impacts such as closing access roads or campgrounds in the national park, said the forecast center’s hydrologist Alan Haynes.

Another potential trouble spot is the San Joaquin River and its tributaries, where levees have been under strain for months, Haynes said.

Spring snowmelt as a rule doesn’t generate huge gushes of river water of the type seen during winter storms. But it does last a lot longer, putting pressure on levees for weeks at a stretch, said Jay Lund of the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences.

“It comes out for a lot longer,” Lund said. “That load is going to be on there for a long time.”

Juggling the spring snowmelt is particularly tricky at Lake Oroville, where Department of Water Resources engineers are grappling with a fractured flood-control spillway that nearly created a catastrophe in February. DWR officials have said they expect to use the spillway at least once more this spring to reduce lake levels before closing the spillway gates for good and starting a $274 million repair that’s expected to last through next year. The lake was down to 835 feet Monday, well below the top.

At Phillips Station, a massive snow field near Echo Summit, DWR officials announced that they found 49.5 inches of snow and “snow water equivalent” of 27.8 inches. That amounts to 190 percent of average. The statewide snowpack average was 42.5 inches of snow water equivalent, or 196 percent of average for May 1.

Frank Gehrke, the veteran DWR official who runs the survey, said officials are concerned about high river flows on the San Joaquin River system and are stepping up survey efforts to monitor conditions this spring. “We want to make sure we prudently manage that,” Gehrke said.

The season’s final snow survey was conducted in decidedly springlike conditions, with temperatures in the 50s. Gehrke shed his customary bright-red winter coat and stood in shirtsleeves as he discussed the results with reporters. “Surface water supplies – we’re in extremely good shape, obviously,” he said.

Down in the valley, the weather was turning considerably hotter. Hannah Chandler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said temperatures were expected to peak at 92 degrees by Wednesday in the region. Further north in the Sacramento Valley, the thermometer will hit 95, she said.

Chandler said temperatures will cool down later in the week. A small storm possible this weekend will bring temperatures down into the 70s.

With many reservoirs unusually full, Lund said some of the snowmelt will have to flow out of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and into the ocean. But he said that probably won’t hurt the projected allocations for customers of the State Water Project and the federal government’s Central Valley Project, which deliver Northern California water to vast regions of the Central Valley, Bay Area and Southern California.

“A lot of it’s going to go out the Golden Gate,” Lund said. “This is the wettest year on record in the Sacramento Valley (and) it would be unrealistic to capture it all.”

DWR has said State Water Project contractors south of the Delta, including agencies serving millions of Southern Californians, can expect an 85 percent allocation this year. Central Valley Project customers have been told to expect 100 percent allocations for the first time since 2006.

Maury Roos, a veteran hydrologist with the DWR, said the Central Valley should expect high river levels through June on the Sacramento River and its tributaries – perhaps as late as July on the San Joaquin-river side.

In Sacramento, bikers and trail runners shouldn’t expect to see Discovery Park, submerged by the American River, open any time soon, said Kim Nava, a spokeswoman for Sacramento County Regional Parks.

Hot weather and icy cold swift rivers could make for a deadly combination, Nava warned. On Monday afternoon, a raft with five people aboard capsized when it hit an old gravel company pedestrian bridge on the American River near Sunrise Boulevard. Three rafters made it to shore but two were left clinging to the bridge pilings while rescuers worked to reach them.

Echoing a refrain preached by public safety officials statewide, Nava urged people to stay out of swift water, but if they fill compelled to get in, she pleaded for them to wear a life vest.

“Even the strongest swimmer can be pulled under,” she said.

twitter email The snowpack is still massive in May. Watch 5 years of Sierra snow from space As of May 1, 2017, the central Sierra snowpack is 202 percent of normal. That’s a big difference from a few years ago – the snowpack was 2 percent of normal on May 1, 2015 and 68 percent of normal last year. This series of satellite images shows the snow accumulation from space at roughly the same time of year for the past five years. Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee