This teen mom and her newborn rode a city bus to a school for delinquents. Here’s why

2:09 Former teen mom talks about the lack of sex education and child care in schools Pause

1:46 She got pregnant at 14, but wants her daughter to know, 'she can count on me.'

1:33 Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg

1:11 California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

3:26 When police caught this escaped murder suspect, he was still wearing handcuffs

2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"

0:26 Fresno police to pursue domestic violence perpetrators

1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release

1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident