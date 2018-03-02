Kids Day ambassador is a bubbly 4-year-old with cancer: ‘If I can do this, I can do anything’

SHARE COPY LINK Four-year-old Sammy Leal has spent much of her life at Valley Children's Hospital fighting a tumor. But her infectious smile and bubbly personality brightens each day for those around her. Craig Kohlruss

