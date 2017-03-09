Kids Day

March 9, 2017 4:02 PM

Big money for Kids Day: Tally hits $605,000, and more to come

The Fresno Bee

All those pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters and dollar bills donated Tuesday in the Kids Day fundraiser to benefit Valley Children’s Hospital are adding up to big bucks: As of Thursday afternoon, the tally stood at $605,000, and there’s more cash yet to count, hospital spokeswoman Zara Arboleda said.

“I’m hoping we hit goal tomorrow,” she said. This year’s goal is $625,000.

Kids Day is an annual fundraiser sponsored by The Fresno Bee and ABC30 to benefit the Madera County hospital. This year marked the 30th anniversary of Kids Day.

Last year the hospital set a record for donations of $600,000.

Related content

Kids Day

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kids Day in Visalia: Volunteers fan out to sell papers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos