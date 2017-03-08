Kids Day donations total climbs to $377,000, and more yet to count

Valley Children’s Hospital is more than halfway to its goal of $625,000 of money raised Tuesday in Kids Day newspaper sales and donations, hospital spokeswoman Zara Arboleda said.
The total as of Wednesday afternoon was $377,000, she said. Counting will resume Thursday morning.
Kids Day is an annual fundraiser sponsored by The Fresno Bee and ABC30 to benefit the Madera County hospital. This year marked the 30th anniversary of Kids Day.
Last year the hospital set a record for donations of $600,000.
