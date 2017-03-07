Kids Day in Visalia: Volunteers fan out to sell papers

Volunteers across Visalia bought special-edition Fresno Bee newspapers on Kids Day, March 7, 2017. Proceeds go to Valley Children's Hospital.
Kids Day

Renal cyst removal at Valley Children's Hospital

Lisa Trafolla, 16, has a renal cyst removed at Valley Children's Hospital Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 near Madera, Calif. Advancements in surgery techniques and technology in the last three decades have dramatically decreased potential health problems for patients who now benefit from less invasive surgery. New methods make reduce recovery time, often from days to hours.

Kids Day

Kids Day: No more chemo for Noah

Daniel and Alexandria Escobar talk about their hopes of life returning to normal after the last bout of chemotherapy for son Noah, 2, who is an oncology patient at Valley Children's Hospital. Noah underwent 90 treatments for a rare form of neuroblastoma.

