Kids Day in Visalia: Volunteers fan out to sell papers

Lisa Trafolla, 16, has a renal cyst removed at Valley Children's Hospital Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 near Madera, Calif. Advancements in surgery techniques and technology in the last three decades have dramatically decreased potential health problems for patients who now benefit from less invasive surgery. New methods make reduce recovery time, often from days to hours.
Students from Mt. Whitney and Golden West high schools sell Kids Day newspapers in Visalia on Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Thousands of volunteers across the Central Valley sold the papers, which serve as a fundraiser for Valley Children's Hospital.
Daniel and Alexandria Escobar talk about their hopes of life returning to normal after the last bout of chemotherapy for son Noah, 2, who is an oncology patient at Valley Children's Hospital. Noah underwent 90 treatments for a rare form of neuroblastoma.
Dr. Robert Scott Appleton talks about how Valley Children's rural clinics, such as Valley Children's Olivewood Specialty Care Center in Merced, play an important part in meeting the needs of patients who live in outlying areas, especially those who lack transportation to the Madera location.
Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Michael Elliott and his patient Jayden Ortiz, 6, of Reedley, talk about the benefits of Ortiz's surgically implanted MAGEC rods at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera. The new technology uses the magnetic growing rods to help correct the curvature in Jayden's spine.