Compassionate kids in rural Tulare raise $143,000 for Valley Children’s Hospital

2:18 Highlights from the CIF State Wrestling Championships Pause

1:05 Get to know the Rogue Festival 2017 performers

6:30 Police seek suspects in Harris Ranch Store Burglary

0:35 Chinatown parade celebrates diversity in Fresno

2:01 First Kids Day cover patient thankful for Valley Children's Hospital

1:40 770 East Shaw Avenue near Fashion Fair mall to offer live/work units

1:02 Selma defeats Sanger 56-42 in Division III basketball championship

0:59 Central High School wins Division I championship

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman