  Apartment family lives with roaches, mice, mold and neglect. Why will no one help?

    Luis Decubas, his wife and children live in a southeast Fresno apartment that is infested with roaches and mice. He says he has called his landlord and city government but the conditions persist. The family is part of Fresno's entrenched problem with blighted housing, a crisis that affects the pocketbooks and standards of living of everyone in the city.

Luis Decubas, his wife and children live in a southeast Fresno apartment that is infested with roaches and mice. He says he has called his landlord and city government but the conditions persist. The family is part of Fresno's entrenched problem with blighted housing, a crisis that affects the pocketbooks and standards of living of everyone in the city.
Luis Decubas, his wife and children live in a southeast Fresno apartment that is infested with roaches and mice. He says he has called his landlord and city government but the conditions persist. The family is part of Fresno's entrenched problem with blighted housing, a crisis that affects the pocketbooks and standards of living of everyone in the city. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

Housing Blight

A rental registry is Fresno’s newest weapon in the battle to wipe out housing blight

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

January 10, 2018 11:34 AM

The city of Fresno on Wednesday launched its online rental housing registry and called on property owners and managers to sign up in a required first step to tackle substandard housing conditions.

Property owners of apartment complexes and single-family rented homes have 30 days from the receipt of a notice mailed from the city to register online. But owners and property managers also can register voluntarily at fresno.gov/rentalhousing.

Failure to register could result in late fees ranging from $100 to $1,000.

“I made a promise to the people of Fresno to dramatically improve our housing stock and substantially reduce substandard housing,” Mayor Lee Brand said Wednesday.

“I’m especially proud of the finished product because it’s one of the most ambitious things the city has ever done.”

In May 2016, The Bee highlighted substandard housing in Fresno in a special report called Living in Misery. It found that units all over the city are unlivable, affecting thousands of renters, but landlords go without penalty because of the city’s lack of oversight.

  Here's how affordable housing in Fresno can be done right

    Some examples of people and organizations that are working to provide affordable housing that's clean and safe. Hear from the Cesar Chavez Foundation, Regency Property Management and the Fresno Housing Authority.

Here's how affordable housing in Fresno can be done right

Some examples of people and organizations that are working to provide affordable housing that's clean and safe. Hear from the Cesar Chavez Foundation, Regency Property Management and the Fresno Housing Authority.

Silvia Flores sflores@fresnobee.com

Nearly a year ago the City Council passed the Rental Housing Improvement Act to create a database of properties, offer tenant education and implement routine interior inspections of rental properties.

Housing advocates expected the program to begin in September and criticized the city when the program launch was delayed. But city officials said the hiring process for its new inspection team was slow, and they wanted to work out all the kinks with the online database before launching it.

“It’s more important to get it right than to get it right now,” Brand said. “We’re now ready to start the registry process with the ultimate goal to protect the residents, honor our good landlords and put the bad ones on notice.”

The city has looked for ways to hold landlords accountable for rental units that are unsafe and unhealthy since November 2015, when 1,000 low-income tenants at Summerset Village Apartments in central Fresno went without heat and hot water for weeks. But the substandard housing problem has existed for years, Brand said Wednesday.

The goal of the database, created by Shift3 Technologies at Bitwise, is to register more than 90,000 rental units in the city, Brand said. The list can identify the range of rental properties in Fresno “so we can focus our resources on the negligent properties and get them cleaned up.”

This story will be updated.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

