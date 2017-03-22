Report: Some Fresno children have lead levels nearly 3 times higher than kids in Flint, Michigan

Many children in California, including those living in nine ZIP codes in Fresno County, tested higher in 2012 for lead exposure than children in Flint, Michigan, Reuters is reporting.
The news service report is based on California Department of Public Health data of children’s exposure to lead in about one-fourth of the state’s ZIP codes.
Reuters reported that in central Fresno’s 93701 ZIP code, nearly 14 percent of children tested had lead levels of 5 micrograms per deciliter of blood or higher, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says would warrant a public health response.
California Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, who has introduced legislation to require blood lead testing of all children in the state, told Reuters, “It’s a widespread problem and we have to get a better idea of where the sources of exposure are.”
Exposure to lead can permanently impair children’s brain development.
The Bee reported in its project on Fresno’s substandard housing, “Living in Misery,” that higher lead levels are associated with such housing.
This story will be updated.
