Fresno City Council debates rental housing inspection plan

Hundreds packed into the Fresno City Council chamber in support of Mayor Lee Brand’s plan to begin interior inspections of rental properties across the city, some holding signs that read, “End slum housing crisis.”
Though Brand initially struggled to achieve support from both tenant advocates and apartment owners, it had wide backing by Thursday’s meeting from advocacy groups including Faith in Community, Building Healthy Communities and the Lowell Community Development Corporation. It also, notably, achieved support from the California Apartment Association of Greater Fresno, which represents rental owners and managers.
During the public comment period, however, several people spoke against the ordinance, including members of the Fresno Association of Realtors.
Brand’s plan, called the Rental Housing Improvement Act, is threefold, including a database of properties, inspections and tenant education. Every residential rental property – apartments, condominiums and single-family homes – within city limits is required to register. From that database, leaders will begin rounds of baseline inspections.
In May, The Bee highlighted Fresno’s problems of substandard housing in a special report called “Living in Misery.” It found that units all over the city are unlivable while landlords go without penalty due to the city’s lack of oversight.
Inspections of apartment complexes will be done by sampling a portion of the units, with the sampling formula based on the size of the complex. Every single-family home will also be inspected. The inspections will cover a basic list of state health and safety standards.
Brand said properties that fail would be automatically referred for enforcement under the city’s health and safety regulations that include an array of fines, penalties and orders to fix the problems. Owners whose property fails the initial inspection will get 30 days to fix the issues.
Apartments and houses that pass the baseline inspection will be allowed to self-inspect and self-certify compliance with health and safety laws in subsequent years. The self-certification requires the landlord to inspect every unit every year and maintain records of those inspections. The city will conduct periodic audits of landlords’ self-inspection records; if they are found to be falsified, stiff fines would be imposed.
Landlords will not be charged a fee to register their properties in the database, and fees for inspections won’t exceed $100. Properties under 10 years old will be exempt from inspections but will still have to register in the database. Apartments that are already part of other inspection programs, including federally subsidized Section 8 housing, will also be exempt, but representatives must file a legal affidavit certifying that they are already fully inspected.
Tenants will learn their rights and responsibilities. Under Brand’s proposal, “the landlord is not responsible for failing an inspection if it can be clearly identified as a tenant problem,” he said. “But it does not relieve the owner of the obligation to fix the problem.”
The program also establishes a separate section of the city’s code enforcement division to focus solely on health and safety problems in substandard rental housing. Six inspectors plus support staff, including from the city attorney’s office, will be tasked with proactive enforcement, while six other inspectors will focus on responding to complaints.
Landlords and tenants would receive 14 days notice ahead of any inspections – a feature that would give property owners or managers time to make needed repairs to comply with the law.
