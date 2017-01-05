Tenants of Fresno’s Hotel California must clear out after city says it’s a fire hazard

Fresno officials Thursday red-tagged a central-Fresno motel after deeming it a fire hazard.
City Manager Bruce Rudd said Hotel California, near Roeding Park at 530 N. Weber Ave., is unsafe because of bad wiring. The hotel owner will have to relocate the tenants while fixes are made. Otherwise, the city will find them new shelter and charge the owner for any costs.
It is the latest problem for many of the hotel’s residents, many of whom have lived without working heat for more than year.
Kumar Sharma of Los Angeles County and his wife have owned the 49-unit complex since September 2015. A local housing advocate alerted city leaders last month about the lack of heat and other substandard conditions there.
Sharma complied with the city’s demands for heat. Rudd said that as of Wednesday, all but six units have working heaters. But when a building inspector visited the property that day to ensure the work was being done correctly, he noticed the units had the wrong subpanels (breaker boxes), which were installed without a permit before Sharma bought the building.
Rudd said these subpanels don’t provide protection against electricity overloads. Breaker boxes that work correctly shut off power if too much electricity is being used because, say, someone is blow-drying their hair while watching TV with the lights on and running the heater and refrigerator.
“The panels that were installed don’t have that, so you could literally pull 100 amps (of electricity) though that panel,” he said. “And when you start pulling that kind of ampage, there is the possibility of a fire occurring within the electrical walls.”
The Hotel California has had a history of trouble, including drug dealing and two murders since 1990. Records for 26 cases illustrate the motel’s code-enforcement history as far back as 1996.
The same issues come up again and again: inoperable heat, water leaks, vermin including bed bugs, electricity and water services shut off because the owner didn’t pay the bills. In 2005, the city sued the owners for frequent crimes, such as prostitution, drug violations and substandard conditions.
In October 2015 and again last September, residents complained that the heat didn’t work in their unitd. Code enforcement staff did not follow up to ensure the heat was fixed or check if the heat didn’t work in the other units.
People living at the Hotel California say they’d live elsewhere if they could. Some have disabilities, some have children, some have lived there for months or years. One man breathes with the help of an oxygen tank.
Many say they arrived at the motel seeking temporary shelter until they could find an apartment, but fixed incomes, bad credit or a history of evictions keep them from finding stable housing. Many one-bedroom apartments in Fresno are cheaper than the Hotel California, but those who can’t save for a security deposit are stuck. Housing advocates are trying to get as many motel residents into apartments as possible, and some property managers have agreed to waive deposits.
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
