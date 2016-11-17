Fresno council backs new strategy to clean up slum housing

The Fresno City Council on Thursday night approved adding more staff to muscle up a code enforcement unit dedicated to attacking substandard housing.
The resolution authored by Councilmen Clint Olivier and Steve Brandau was approved by a 5-2 vote. It is their solution to a problem Mayor Ashley Swearengin has vowed to fix before she leaves office at year’s end. It consists of two initiatives: an Anti-Slumlord Enforcement Team, or ASET, and Landlord-Tenant Ombudsman.
The ASET portion of the program builds upon the six-member Strike Team on Problem Properties, or STOPP team, established earlier this year by City Manager Bruce Rudd. It adds eight more staff, including four code enforcement inspectors, plus legal support from the City Attorney’s office, and mandates that they be dedicated only to code violations involving substandard housing rather than more routine code problems.
Councilmen Oliver Baines and Sal Quintero voted against the Brandau/Olivier proposal, but applauded their efforts to try to address landlords who allow health and safety problems to linger in their rental units.
Fresno’s problems of substandard housing were highlighted earlier this year in a Fresno Bee series called “Living in Misery.” It found that units all over the city are unlivable while landlords go without penalty due to the city’s lack of oversight.
The councilmen revised their idea after meeting this week with City Manager Bruce Rudd and Mayor Ashley Swearengin. They initially opposed the resolution, saying it would not take the place of a routine interior inspection plan and replicated many measures already in place.
“Councilmembers Brandau, Olivier and I have been working for the last week to find common ground,” Swearengin said Thursday evening. “From the beginning, we were in agreement that more needs to be done to address substandard housing in our city. The problems are too great for too many to not continue to use every tool necessary to reverse the condition of substandard housing in Fresno.”
We want this dedicated unit because we want to create a deterrent effect for the bad actors who are taking advantage of our city.
Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau
Brandau said his and Olivier’s proposal will focus solely on health and safety problems in rental housing. “This will be a dedicated unit dealing only with slum housing,” he said. “We want this dedicated unit because we want to create a deterrent effect for the bad (landlord) actors who are taking advantage of our city.”
The plan would work like this: Tenants file complaints about housing health and safety issues to the ombudsman, who reviews them and then tells the landlord to fix the violations. If a landlord fails to address the issues, the complaint is transferred to the enforcement team manager, who can take action through civil litigation and, if necessary, criminal prosecution. If significant violations are found at a property, the team would inspect other properties held by the same owner.
Olivier unsuccessfully tried to sway Baines and Quintero to support the program. “Every day we don’t do something is another day someone is living in substandard housing,” he said.
Under the initial proposal, only a certain percentage of units would have initially been inspected. If significant violations were found, all units in the complex would be inspected. The initial proposal would have also held tenants liable for damage.
The revised version uses existing code enforcement managers, costs less and includes initial inspection of all units in a targeted complex. It does not include language holding occupants liable.
“Once we know there’s a bad property, we can go in and inspect every single unit, no holds barred,” Brandau said Thursday. “We can gain access to every single unit if the ASET supervisor believes that’s what we need to do.”
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
