Faces of Christmas

December 24, 2014 5:00 PM

22 years of Faces of Christmas: The list

About 400 people have been profiled in The Bee’s annual Faces of Christmas feature since it started in 1995.

1995

Roger Anderson, Salvation Army

Esther Chacon-Castillo, Mosqueda Community Center

Rev. Jim/Idaleen Conklin, helps refugees

Linda Lenton, Hope for the Holidays

Vince Meagher, PG&E employees who help customers

Rev. Bounkham Nounvilaythong, First Lao Baptist Church

Quality Auto Center (owner Dan Niedringhaus and employees)

Sister Kenneth Quinn, Good News Center, Visalia

Selma High boys basketball team, helped teammate whose father died

Denver Stairs, youth charity group, New Covenant Community Church

Don Warkentin, Habitat for Humanity

Nick Watts, 12 years old, puppeteer

1996

Susan Bechara, House of Hope

Tom Cleary, Poverello House

Craycroft Elves (Fresno County probation staff)

Bob/Elaine Fraley, Fresno State track coach and his wife who help students adjust

Dr. Omar Franklin, Celebrant Singers, Visalia

Guarantee Financial Real Estate (45 employees), community outreach

C.J. Jones, Boys and Girls Club/Kings Canyon Elementary School

Ermina Olgin, volunteer/convalescent hospitals

Ben Rodriguez, Parlier Youth Center co-founder

David/Ruth Scott, Tulare Salvation Army

Selma Cares (a non-profit organization)

Jeneen Tex, Fresno Community Food Bank’s interim director

1997

Sandy Beals, FoodLink, Tulare

Sarah Bedrosian, Valley Missions volunteer

Paul Chambers/Pete Cooper, Santas for children of inmates

Jim Countois, elementary school volunteer

Eugene/Maria Junette, Play It Safe Program coordinators

Su Kapoor, peace activist

Hal Kissler, Marjoree Mason Thrift Store

O. Jay Lamb, Fresno police officer

Marty/Joanie Martin, community volunteers

Maria Reyes, Madera County Action Committee

Derrel Ridenour, California Feline Foundation

Tulare-Kings Counties Raiders Boosters, community kitchen

1998

Larry Arce, Fresno Rescue Mission

Jennifer Belcher/Cameron Elder, Buchanan High, volunteers

Bob Felts, Ivanhoe Youth Center/Visalia Good News Center

Kathy Garabed (founder)/Bob Kittredge (board president), Stone Soup

Manuel Juarez, hair stylist volunteer

Florence Kuiper, Evangel Home

Sue McCombs, Suited for Success

Roger Minassian, Hope Now for Youth founder

Judy Nowell, Fresno State women’s sports equipment manager

Pat Patterson, finds/buys food for shelters, food banks

Liz Pearce, Orange Cove apartment angel

Sean Riley, helped honor unsung teammate

1999

Carol Breit, hospice/seniors volunteer

Armida Burciaga, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (Kerman), helps shut-ins

Paul Carmello, Ringside Gym

Esther Chacon-Castillo, Mosqueda Community Center

Frank Chimienti, cancer patient/inspirational speaker

Laura Dodson/Ray and Marilyn Groff, Visalia Rescue Mission volunteers

Edward Fong, Kaiser volunteer

Walter Gilgert, volunteer cook

James Melton, Cooper Middle School volunteer

Blaine Moore, volunteer (variety)

David Morrison, Gibson Elementary School instructional aide

Maria Telesco, Death Penalty Focus

2000

Vangkoua Cheurtong, Fresno Adult School educator who helps immigrants

Marilyn Claverie, reading volunteer

Marciano Gutierrez, Edison High Insure Club

George Hallett, Senior Companion Program

Manuel Juarez, hair stylist volunteer

Prince/June King, Mustard Tree Foundation

Don LeBaron, Salvation Army (Tulare)

Paul Munson, Doughnut Hole King (spreader of good cheer)

Harvey Oh, Poverello House

Jimi Rodgers, Black Infant Health Leadership Coalition

Joann Schilling, American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery

Christopher West, 11, fund-raiser for MS Society

2001

Ralph Arbitelle, Match-Two program coordinator

Dolly Arredondo, Tiendita/Arte Americas volunteer

Silas Cha, Fresno Center for New Americans

Don Dick, barber and singer/bringer of good cheer

Naida Dostal, Northwest Church

Dorothy B. Freeman, Manning Gardens Convalescent Hospital (Bowles)

Joanne Lippert, Positive Attitude Outlook

Claude Meitzenheimer, graffiti fighter (Tulare)

Hilda Redondo, Fresno County Family Support Division

Sharon Torres, Frank Bergon Senior Center (Madera)

Miyoko Uzaki, Fresno-Madera Chapter of the American Red Cross

Chao Vang, Mayfair Neighborhood Resource Center

2002

Bill Allison, community food bank volunteer

Jeff Bassill, WalkAmerica/March of Dimes

Ignacio Bustos, Fresno State Community Service Learning Board

Doug Kessler, Fresno Grizzlies scorekeeper/works with disabled youth

Tony Miranda, Habitat for Humanity interim executive director

Luisa Orozco, Fairview Elementary School PTA president (Visalia)

John Peckham, Love Inc. volunteer

Galen Quenzer, Boys and Girls Club of Tulare County executive director

Nanci Sumaya-Martinez, Fresno City College Holiday Gifts Project

Chris Usher, makes blankets for babies

Loni Weber, Boys and Girls Club of Fresno (mentoring program)

Lucile Wheaton, The Kids’ Place

2003

Dolores Allan, Saint Agnes Medical Center volunteer

John Anderson, a retired minister who helps inmates in Corcoran, Delano

Lucia Calderon, Visalia Emergency Aid volunteer

Gloria Gaona, manager, Open Gate Ministries in Dinuba

Robin Lund, “angel” of Kingsburg High

Jim Oftedal, director, California Consortium (through the U.S. Forest Service)

Sallie Ramirez, Fresno-Madera Counties American Red Cross volunteer

Beronica Rodriguez, Madera County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher

Diana Salinas, director of visual arts, United Cerebral Palsy of Central California

JoAnn Snell, program director, Healthy Start/First 5 California (Earlimart)

Floyd Takeuchi, VA patient escort volunteer

Georgia Lee Tharpe, ministers to shut-ins through Clovis Christian Church

2004

Marcelina “Marcie” Abila has become a one-woman charity in Goshen

Jeanie Avilez, a former nurse, is an in-home care provider

De Alba family helps support farmworkers

Chris Eacock works with Fresno Free Bike Clinic

Mary Moreno Edmund cooks for the Madera Rescue Mission

Hank and Anne Gendusa help run the Elks Hoop Shoot free-throw contests

Wayne and Laurell Huber make sure their Fresno neighborhood is clean and safe

Ken Krider is the “set-up guy” for a weekly prayer meeting in Visalia

Marie Randles coordinates Tulare County’s Toys for Tots drive

Ray Stokes shares his generous nature with church, the Boys and Girls Clubs

Carolyn Tanaka advocates for female veterans

Irene Zupko, the “Saint of Fresno,” spends long hours helping abuse victims

2005

Rhonda Davis, the “Cookie Lady” of Tulare County, bakes to buy gifts for children

Tom and Tina Ellis, build cat trees for no-kill shelter (Prather)

Moustafa El Zanaty, created a basketball clinic for Valley youths

Dr. Robert Garabedian, performs free dental work in poor countries

Cassie Hanlin, 12, inspired others by giving all she had after Hurricane Katrina

Betty Lauffenburger, volunteer for Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation and Creative Center Foundation (Visalia)

The Navigators, help University Medical Center hospital patients with the health system

Cynthia Ortegon, Madera Americans with Disability Act Advisory Council

Gina Redondo, spearheaded Central Valley Threads to help Katrina evacuees

Maria Sarabia, 15, helps handicapped youths at Maple Learning Center (Tulare)

David Slivoskey, helps at Poverello House

Lucy Vasquez, Cooper Middle School, built more than 100 business partnerships to help students

2006

Sue Bissell and Bella the dog, who bring joy to Children’s Hospital patients

Craig School of Business marketing class at Fresno State, gathered 35,000 books for ReadFresno

Emily Crowder, Buchanan High junior who organizes volunteer projects (particularly knitting scarves for homeless)

Nancy Cunha, recognized by the National Fraternal Congress of America for her charitable work in the Visalia area

Glenn family of Clovis, a foster family

Diana Gonzalez, runs Fresno Women of Excellence

Marina Leon (Stratford), the “rec department” of her tiny Kings Co. community

John and Jennifer McDougal, organize a major Children’s Hospital fundraiser to honor their daughter’s memory

Joe Neves, Kings County supervisor

John and Virginia Rose, volunteers in Madera

Luis Santana, executive director of the Fresno Covenant Foundation

Ed Winchester (Fresno), former police chief works with children at Teague Elementary

2007

Susan Buster, who leads a group that helps teach women at a Fresno shelter how to sew

Michele Carpenter, a Special Olympics volunteer

Chanah Cossman, who for nine years with her husband has run the Chinatown Family Practice in downtown Fresno

Evelyn Garland, a Hinton Center volunteer

Bea Guerrero, who runs a Visalia softball tournament dedicated to collecting toys for needy kids

Grace E. Hensleit, who has done volunteer work for many local groups

Harriet Huggins, who for years has celebrated her birthday with a blood drive

Rafael Mendibles, volunteer pastor at Westcare

Evelyn Michigian, a 20-year volunteer at United Way and Children’s Hospital

Linda Nonini of Tranquillity, who operates Contagious Hope, a small charity that funnels unused medical supplies to orphans in Africa, India and the Philippines

Santos Parraz, who seven mornings a week cooks breakfast at Madera’s Holy Family Table

Laura Vu, a Clovis High senior who volunteers for anything and everything

2008

Ariel Barcelos and Kirk Delmas, who coordinated Chowchilla High’s 4,002-can drive

Charlotte Bavaro and Brenda Critzer, founded Women with a Purpose

Anne Dritz, longtime volunteer with Team in Training

Doris Fernandez, manager of the soup kitchen at a Hanford church

Julie Galindo, volunteer for many charities in the Ivanhoe area

Song Her, Fresno State student and volunteer

Bruce Hood, pastor of Feed My Sheep Ministries

Vanessa Lee, unemployed widow who opens her home every Friday to troubled youth

Charlie and Rose Olono, distribute food on Christmas Eve

Anthony Richardson, Red Cross volunteer

Chris and Sara Ruiz, newlyweds who took Sara’s four siblings out of a Mexican foster home to live with them in a Kingsburg rental

Melinda Zarate, cooks Sunday dinner at St. John’s

2009

Lisa Casarez, founder and executive director of Angels of Grace

Kevin-Dat Vu, championed equality and opportunity for all through his public speaking on the local, state and nationwide levels since age 12

Dr. Willie Ewing, volunteer work in many ways

Alex Gluckmann and Golden West High students, Kids Day volunteers

Junious Haynes, manages a gospel quartet named the Pleasant Travelers that helps others

Armando Lopez, mayor of Parlier, coordinated one of the biggest Christmas dinners in the Central Valley

Alan Pirie, each holiday season asks friends, family, neighbors and business associates to help him gather money and food for the needy

Rose Robertson, coordinates “Santa in the Barrio” in Selma

Jordan, Noah and Zachary Scott, Chowchilla brothers saved cans and plastic bottles, and using the redemption money to buy chickens for needy people in Jamaica and Haiti with the ministry Food for the Poor

Jeff Spraetz, holds one-day fundraising events at his pumpkin patch and Christmas tree lot to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

Lyn Wade, sends baked goods to service members stationed overseas

Flor Zapata, volunteer at Centro La Familia Advocacy

2010

Kathy Brown, Sanger volunteer

Susan Bullard, works with needy children in Madera County

Niki Fox, young volunteer in Porterville

Astrid Hanson, 92-year-old hospital volunteer

MaryAnn Lopez, Riverdale High school secretary who helps dozens of needy children each year by asking the community to donate food, clothing and gifts to families facing hard times

Tom Murchie, volunteers at Habitat for Humanity of Tulare County

Laurie Nelson, co-founder of SKI JAMIN

Kristofer Padilla, Madera Eagle Scout who organized benefit for foster children

Becky Quintana, advocate for quality water in Valley communities and a school board member for Stone Corral Elementary School District in northern Tulare County

Clara Burns Smith, helps disadvantaged in southwest Fresno

Martha Tessmer, founded Mother of an Angel friendship network

Franklin Yang, advocate for the Hmong

2011

Dr. J. Luis Bautista, sponsors Christmas parties for residents of downtown Fresno and Sanger

Dr. Rene Charles, buys Christmas gifts for children at his clinics in Dinuba, Parlier, Caruthers and Selma and dresses as Santa Claus to hand out the gifts

Vicki Cooksey, co-founded a group through her church, Calvary Chapel Fresno, that makes scarves and hats for Fresno’s homeless

Madeline Glenn, founded Silver Hearts ministry for women older than 50

Betty Goertzen, works six days a week as an event coordinator raising funds for nonprofit organizations and holding planning seminars

Larry Kong, works with Habitat for Humanity

Wilbert Rimper, runs Wilbert Rimper’s Music Sharing

Sereniti Scott, Clovis West student founded the Rock Your Socks Foundation to collect socks for homeless

Dewayne Stewart, repairs bicycles with volunteers as part of Feed My Sheep’s Stop The Violence Bike Repair Ministry

Bernice Tyler, helps the homeless in Fresno

Frank Venegas, volunteer with AmeriCorps

Cherie Williams-Muller, started a campaign at Powers-Ginsburg Elementary School to raise money for Rifton Adaptive Tricycles

2012

Jamie Barker, founder and director of Dakota House

Michael Brandon, fixes bikes for kids

Brandon Dorman, runs a different kind of triathlon club geared for underprivileged kids

Rodney Lowery, senior chaplain for the Fresno PD

Bill Olinger, runs Technology With a Mission out of Selma High

Art and Mary Olvera, run a non-profit that remodels homes for disabled and elderly

Eric Payne, gives back to southwest Fresno neighborhood where he grew up

Morgyn Peabody, works with Visalia Police Activities League

Kurt Salierno, Visalia Rescue Mission manager

Song Vang, Fresno State student who volunteers

Shirley Ward, 80-year-old volunteer at Madera County Food Bank

Sunshine Singers, Sanger-based group that performs at seniors homes and more

2013

Thomas “Bear” Campbell, dresses up as Santa during and gets his motorcycle club buddies to deliver stuffed bears to all the kids in Community Regional Medical Center

Coyotes that Care, student club at Madera High School encourages students to get involved in the community

Raul and Ana Maria Diaz, Madera couple who coordinate the Madera Women’s Project

Stacey Flora, Habitat for Humanity volunteer

Serge Haitayan, 7-Eleven/car wash/76 station owner on Clovis and Belmont who does much for the southeast Fresno community

Prestige Singing Seniors, Visalia

Sarah Ramirez, launched a nonprofit called Be Healthy Tulare

Phillip Randles, Fresno Pacific student helps distribute backpacks to Fresno Unified students through West Fresno Resource Center, among other things

Rylee Spray, sixth-grader at Fancher Creek Elementary (Clovis Unified) puts together care packages for troops overseas

Karen Wemett, Miramonte Elementary School (Clovis Unified) health aide who puts together holiday gift baskets of food for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays

Brittany Wilbur and Carrie Anne Miranda, photographers who run a non-profit organization, the Sweet Nectar Society

Bao Valarie Xiong, sponsors Christmas dinners and does Prom challenge

2014

Bridgette Boothe, director of Fresno Bully Rescue and honored this year by Red Cross as a “Real Hero”

Marivel Flores, volunteer at Centro La Familia

Randy Coffman, founder and executive director of Central California Adaptive Sports Center at China Peak

Alex Davis, Fresno State basketball player named to NABC Good Works Team for his community involvement, especially at Valley Children’s Hospital

Jessica Nazaroff and Shelby Dart, who started Feed Our Future at Adams Elementary, west of Highway 99 in Fresno

Anthony “Tea” Gonzales, who organizes a blanket drive for the needy at Christmas time

Kit Macdonald, Fresno woman who has assembled “survival kits” she distributes to the homeless the past 10 Christmases

Dr. Mylene Rucker, Visalia physician who raises funds for food and gifts for less fortunate in her community

Sew Caring, a women’s group at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Easton that sews pillows for those suffering through cancer

Megan Sing, Girl Scout who built and donated beds for the dogs waiting for adoption at Miss Wrinkles Clovis Pet Adoption

Paula Savino, a retiree who crochets blankets for people and pets she reads about in The Bee who touch her heart

Tim and Priscilla Steele, who are deeply involved in the Fresno homeless community

2015

Ruben Castillo, who initiated a partnership with ARC for them to facilitate summer learning packets

Paul Copeland, who has run Helping Our Own Destiny for about 25 years

Pat DiCiccio, owner and orthodontist at DiCiccio Orthodontics in Fresno, and his wife, Mischelle, provide free braces and other oral care to 12 teens a year for Smile for a Lifetime

Kristina Garabedian of Fresno, founded ShoeBox Sharing, a group that sends all kinds of supplies both locally and worldwide

Joanne Harland, who feeds stray dogs at junk yards at 4 a.m. in the worst parts of town and bakes treats for cancer patients at a rehab center a couple of times a week

Shirley Harper, a blind woman who knits hats and scarves for Operation Christmas Child and is known as the organization's "granny wrapper" in Fresno

Lynea Lattanzio, founder of Cathouse on the Kings

Ariana Martinez Lott and Kevin Lott, who moved into the Lowell neighborhood and rally children and youth from the neighborhood constantly at Dickey Playground and beyond

Audrey Riley of Spirit of Woman

David Dunlap, president of San Joaquin Valley Fine Woodworkers Association who coordinates a toy-making operation for years that supplies wooden toys for children

Harpreet Singh Binning, who spends a good deal of his free time doing things for local Sikh youth

Eliseo Zepeda, president of the Oakland Raider Boosters of Tulare & Kings Counties, a year-round fundraiser for charities

2016

Wasan Abu Baker, a Palestinian immigrant who spends all her time helping Syrian refugees adjust to life in Fresno

Charlie Bakker, who annually cooks dozens of turkeys for the Visalia Rescue Mission

Deanna Driscoll, who answers telephones at Catholic Charities every Wednesday

The Franco sisters, Ashley and Tamara, who help Fresno homeless and others in need

Judy Gross, a regular visitor with her dogs to a Clovis nursing home

Joe Hernandez, who feeds police department staff on Christmas

Jerry James, assistant general manager of the Fresno Grizzlies who works year-round with five community outreach organizations

Fonda Lehman, who is carrying on her daughter's prison ministry

Alice Lovely, a 17-year Make-A-Wish volunteer

Tyler Morgan, Bellevue University basketball player and Clovis East High School alum who recently was named a nominee for the 2017 Allstate NABC Good Works Team -- one of the most prestigious off-the-court honors in men's college basketball

Rodney Rodriguez, who fixes up old skateboards and gives out for free to kids in parks and skate parks around Fresno

Cheryl Whisenhunt, who supports the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure through "The Bald and the Beautiful" and is a longtime volunteer with the Fresno chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.

