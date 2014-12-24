22 years of Faces of Christmas: The list

1995
Roger Anderson, Salvation Army
Esther Chacon-Castillo, Mosqueda Community Center
Rev. Jim/Idaleen Conklin, helps refugees
Linda Lenton, Hope for the Holidays
Vince Meagher, PG&E employees who help customers
Rev. Bounkham Nounvilaythong, First Lao Baptist Church
Quality Auto Center (owner Dan Niedringhaus and employees)
Sister Kenneth Quinn, Good News Center, Visalia
Selma High boys basketball team, helped teammate whose father died
Denver Stairs, youth charity group, New Covenant Community Church
Don Warkentin, Habitat for Humanity
Nick Watts, 12 years old, puppeteer
1996
Susan Bechara, House of Hope
Tom Cleary, Poverello House
Craycroft Elves (Fresno County probation staff)
Bob/Elaine Fraley, Fresno State track coach and his wife who help students adjust
Dr. Omar Franklin, Celebrant Singers, Visalia
Guarantee Financial Real Estate (45 employees), community outreach
C.J. Jones, Boys and Girls Club/Kings Canyon Elementary School
Ermina Olgin, volunteer/convalescent hospitals
Ben Rodriguez, Parlier Youth Center co-founder
David/Ruth Scott, Tulare Salvation Army
Selma Cares (a non-profit organization)
Jeneen Tex, Fresno Community Food Bank’s interim director
1997
Sandy Beals, FoodLink, Tulare
Sarah Bedrosian, Valley Missions volunteer
Paul Chambers/Pete Cooper, Santas for children of inmates
Jim Countois, elementary school volunteer
Eugene/Maria Junette, Play It Safe Program coordinators
Su Kapoor, peace activist
Hal Kissler, Marjoree Mason Thrift Store
O. Jay Lamb, Fresno police officer
Marty/Joanie Martin, community volunteers
Maria Reyes, Madera County Action Committee
Derrel Ridenour, California Feline Foundation
Tulare-Kings Counties Raiders Boosters, community kitchen
1998
Larry Arce, Fresno Rescue Mission
Jennifer Belcher/Cameron Elder, Buchanan High, volunteers
Bob Felts, Ivanhoe Youth Center/Visalia Good News Center
Kathy Garabed (founder)/Bob Kittredge (board president), Stone Soup
Manuel Juarez, hair stylist volunteer
Florence Kuiper, Evangel Home
Sue McCombs, Suited for Success
Roger Minassian, Hope Now for Youth founder
Judy Nowell, Fresno State women’s sports equipment manager
Pat Patterson, finds/buys food for shelters, food banks
Liz Pearce, Orange Cove apartment angel
Sean Riley, helped honor unsung teammate
1999
Carol Breit, hospice/seniors volunteer
Armida Burciaga, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (Kerman), helps shut-ins
Paul Carmello, Ringside Gym
Esther Chacon-Castillo, Mosqueda Community Center
Frank Chimienti, cancer patient/inspirational speaker
Laura Dodson/Ray and Marilyn Groff, Visalia Rescue Mission volunteers
Edward Fong, Kaiser volunteer
Walter Gilgert, volunteer cook
James Melton, Cooper Middle School volunteer
Blaine Moore, volunteer (variety)
David Morrison, Gibson Elementary School instructional aide
Maria Telesco, Death Penalty Focus
2000
Vangkoua Cheurtong, Fresno Adult School educator who helps immigrants
Marilyn Claverie, reading volunteer
Marciano Gutierrez, Edison High Insure Club
George Hallett, Senior Companion Program
Manuel Juarez, hair stylist volunteer
Prince/June King, Mustard Tree Foundation
Don LeBaron, Salvation Army (Tulare)
Paul Munson, Doughnut Hole King (spreader of good cheer)
Harvey Oh, Poverello House
Jimi Rodgers, Black Infant Health Leadership Coalition
Joann Schilling, American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery
Christopher West, 11, fund-raiser for MS Society
2001
Ralph Arbitelle, Match-Two program coordinator
Dolly Arredondo, Tiendita/Arte Americas volunteer
Silas Cha, Fresno Center for New Americans
Don Dick, barber and singer/bringer of good cheer
Naida Dostal, Northwest Church
Dorothy B. Freeman, Manning Gardens Convalescent Hospital (Bowles)
Joanne Lippert, Positive Attitude Outlook
Claude Meitzenheimer, graffiti fighter (Tulare)
Hilda Redondo, Fresno County Family Support Division
Sharon Torres, Frank Bergon Senior Center (Madera)
Miyoko Uzaki, Fresno-Madera Chapter of the American Red Cross
Chao Vang, Mayfair Neighborhood Resource Center
2002
Bill Allison, community food bank volunteer
Jeff Bassill, WalkAmerica/March of Dimes
Ignacio Bustos, Fresno State Community Service Learning Board
Doug Kessler, Fresno Grizzlies scorekeeper/works with disabled youth
Tony Miranda, Habitat for Humanity interim executive director
Luisa Orozco, Fairview Elementary School PTA president (Visalia)
John Peckham, Love Inc. volunteer
Galen Quenzer, Boys and Girls Club of Tulare County executive director
Nanci Sumaya-Martinez, Fresno City College Holiday Gifts Project
Chris Usher, makes blankets for babies
Loni Weber, Boys and Girls Club of Fresno (mentoring program)
Lucile Wheaton, The Kids’ Place
2003
Dolores Allan, Saint Agnes Medical Center volunteer
John Anderson, a retired minister who helps inmates in Corcoran, Delano
Lucia Calderon, Visalia Emergency Aid volunteer
Gloria Gaona, manager, Open Gate Ministries in Dinuba
Robin Lund, “angel” of Kingsburg High
Jim Oftedal, director, California Consortium (through the U.S. Forest Service)
Sallie Ramirez, Fresno-Madera Counties American Red Cross volunteer
Beronica Rodriguez, Madera County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher
Diana Salinas, director of visual arts, United Cerebral Palsy of Central California
JoAnn Snell, program director, Healthy Start/First 5 California (Earlimart)
Floyd Takeuchi, VA patient escort volunteer
Georgia Lee Tharpe, ministers to shut-ins through Clovis Christian Church
2004
Marcelina “Marcie” Abila has become a one-woman charity in Goshen
Jeanie Avilez, a former nurse, is an in-home care provider
De Alba family helps support farmworkers
Chris Eacock works with Fresno Free Bike Clinic
Mary Moreno Edmund cooks for the Madera Rescue Mission
Hank and Anne Gendusa help run the Elks Hoop Shoot free-throw contests
Wayne and Laurell Huber make sure their Fresno neighborhood is clean and safe
Ken Krider is the “set-up guy” for a weekly prayer meeting in Visalia
Marie Randles coordinates Tulare County’s Toys for Tots drive
Ray Stokes shares his generous nature with church, the Boys and Girls Clubs
Carolyn Tanaka advocates for female veterans
Irene Zupko, the “Saint of Fresno,” spends long hours helping abuse victims
2005
Rhonda Davis, the “Cookie Lady” of Tulare County, bakes to buy gifts for children
Tom and Tina Ellis, build cat trees for no-kill shelter (Prather)
Moustafa El Zanaty, created a basketball clinic for Valley youths
Dr. Robert Garabedian, performs free dental work in poor countries
Cassie Hanlin, 12, inspired others by giving all she had after Hurricane Katrina
Betty Lauffenburger, volunteer for Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation and Creative Center Foundation (Visalia)
The Navigators, help University Medical Center hospital patients with the health system
Cynthia Ortegon, Madera Americans with Disability Act Advisory Council
Gina Redondo, spearheaded Central Valley Threads to help Katrina evacuees
Maria Sarabia, 15, helps handicapped youths at Maple Learning Center (Tulare)
David Slivoskey, helps at Poverello House
Lucy Vasquez, Cooper Middle School, built more than 100 business partnerships to help students
2006
Sue Bissell and Bella the dog, who bring joy to Children’s Hospital patients
Craig School of Business marketing class at Fresno State, gathered 35,000 books for ReadFresno
Emily Crowder, Buchanan High junior who organizes volunteer projects (particularly knitting scarves for homeless)
Nancy Cunha, recognized by the National Fraternal Congress of America for her charitable work in the Visalia area
Glenn family of Clovis, a foster family
Diana Gonzalez, runs Fresno Women of Excellence
Marina Leon (Stratford), the “rec department” of her tiny Kings Co. community
John and Jennifer McDougal, organize a major Children’s Hospital fundraiser to honor their daughter’s memory
Joe Neves, Kings County supervisor
John and Virginia Rose, volunteers in Madera
Luis Santana, executive director of the Fresno Covenant Foundation
Ed Winchester (Fresno), former police chief works with children at Teague Elementary
2007
Susan Buster, who leads a group that helps teach women at a Fresno shelter how to sew
Michele Carpenter, a Special Olympics volunteer
Chanah Cossman, who for nine years with her husband has run the Chinatown Family Practice in downtown Fresno
Evelyn Garland, a Hinton Center volunteer
Bea Guerrero, who runs a Visalia softball tournament dedicated to collecting toys for needy kids
Grace E. Hensleit, who has done volunteer work for many local groups
Harriet Huggins, who for years has celebrated her birthday with a blood drive
Rafael Mendibles, volunteer pastor at Westcare
Evelyn Michigian, a 20-year volunteer at United Way and Children’s Hospital
Linda Nonini of Tranquillity, who operates Contagious Hope, a small charity that funnels unused medical supplies to orphans in Africa, India and the Philippines
Santos Parraz, who seven mornings a week cooks breakfast at Madera’s Holy Family Table
Laura Vu, a Clovis High senior who volunteers for anything and everything
2008
Ariel Barcelos and Kirk Delmas, who coordinated Chowchilla High’s 4,002-can drive
Charlotte Bavaro and Brenda Critzer, founded Women with a Purpose
Anne Dritz, longtime volunteer with Team in Training
Doris Fernandez, manager of the soup kitchen at a Hanford church
Julie Galindo, volunteer for many charities in the Ivanhoe area
Song Her, Fresno State student and volunteer
Bruce Hood, pastor of Feed My Sheep Ministries
Vanessa Lee, unemployed widow who opens her home every Friday to troubled youth
Charlie and Rose Olono, distribute food on Christmas Eve
Anthony Richardson, Red Cross volunteer
Chris and Sara Ruiz, newlyweds who took Sara’s four siblings out of a Mexican foster home to live with them in a Kingsburg rental
Melinda Zarate, cooks Sunday dinner at St. John’s
2009
Lisa Casarez, founder and executive director of Angels of Grace
Kevin-Dat Vu, championed equality and opportunity for all through his public speaking on the local, state and nationwide levels since age 12
Dr. Willie Ewing, volunteer work in many ways
Alex Gluckmann and Golden West High students, Kids Day volunteers
Junious Haynes, manages a gospel quartet named the Pleasant Travelers that helps others
Armando Lopez, mayor of Parlier, coordinated one of the biggest Christmas dinners in the Central Valley
Alan Pirie, each holiday season asks friends, family, neighbors and business associates to help him gather money and food for the needy
Rose Robertson, coordinates “Santa in the Barrio” in Selma
Jordan, Noah and Zachary Scott, Chowchilla brothers saved cans and plastic bottles, and using the redemption money to buy chickens for needy people in Jamaica and Haiti with the ministry Food for the Poor
Jeff Spraetz, holds one-day fundraising events at his pumpkin patch and Christmas tree lot to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities
Lyn Wade, sends baked goods to service members stationed overseas
Flor Zapata, volunteer at Centro La Familia Advocacy
2010
Kathy Brown, Sanger volunteer
Susan Bullard, works with needy children in Madera County
Niki Fox, young volunteer in Porterville
Astrid Hanson, 92-year-old hospital volunteer
MaryAnn Lopez, Riverdale High school secretary who helps dozens of needy children each year by asking the community to donate food, clothing and gifts to families facing hard times
Tom Murchie, volunteers at Habitat for Humanity of Tulare County
Laurie Nelson, co-founder of SKI JAMIN
Kristofer Padilla, Madera Eagle Scout who organized benefit for foster children
Becky Quintana, advocate for quality water in Valley communities and a school board member for Stone Corral Elementary School District in northern Tulare County
Clara Burns Smith, helps disadvantaged in southwest Fresno
Martha Tessmer, founded Mother of an Angel friendship network
Franklin Yang, advocate for the Hmong
2011
Dr. J. Luis Bautista, sponsors Christmas parties for residents of downtown Fresno and Sanger
Dr. Rene Charles, buys Christmas gifts for children at his clinics in Dinuba, Parlier, Caruthers and Selma and dresses as Santa Claus to hand out the gifts
Vicki Cooksey, co-founded a group through her church, Calvary Chapel Fresno, that makes scarves and hats for Fresno’s homeless
Madeline Glenn, founded Silver Hearts ministry for women older than 50
Betty Goertzen, works six days a week as an event coordinator raising funds for nonprofit organizations and holding planning seminars
Larry Kong, works with Habitat for Humanity
Wilbert Rimper, runs Wilbert Rimper’s Music Sharing
Sereniti Scott, Clovis West student founded the Rock Your Socks Foundation to collect socks for homeless
Dewayne Stewart, repairs bicycles with volunteers as part of Feed My Sheep’s Stop The Violence Bike Repair Ministry
Bernice Tyler, helps the homeless in Fresno
Frank Venegas, volunteer with AmeriCorps
Cherie Williams-Muller, started a campaign at Powers-Ginsburg Elementary School to raise money for Rifton Adaptive Tricycles
2012
Jamie Barker, founder and director of Dakota House
Michael Brandon, fixes bikes for kids
Brandon Dorman, runs a different kind of triathlon club geared for underprivileged kids
Rodney Lowery, senior chaplain for the Fresno PD
Bill Olinger, runs Technology With a Mission out of Selma High
Art and Mary Olvera, run a non-profit that remodels homes for disabled and elderly
Eric Payne, gives back to southwest Fresno neighborhood where he grew up
Morgyn Peabody, works with Visalia Police Activities League
Kurt Salierno, Visalia Rescue Mission manager
Song Vang, Fresno State student who volunteers
Shirley Ward, 80-year-old volunteer at Madera County Food Bank
Sunshine Singers, Sanger-based group that performs at seniors homes and more
2013
Thomas “Bear” Campbell, dresses up as Santa during and gets his motorcycle club buddies to deliver stuffed bears to all the kids in Community Regional Medical Center
Coyotes that Care, student club at Madera High School encourages students to get involved in the community
Raul and Ana Maria Diaz, Madera couple who coordinate the Madera Women’s Project
Stacey Flora, Habitat for Humanity volunteer
Serge Haitayan, 7-Eleven/car wash/76 station owner on Clovis and Belmont who does much for the southeast Fresno community
Prestige Singing Seniors, Visalia
Sarah Ramirez, launched a nonprofit called Be Healthy Tulare
Phillip Randles, Fresno Pacific student helps distribute backpacks to Fresno Unified students through West Fresno Resource Center, among other things
Rylee Spray, sixth-grader at Fancher Creek Elementary (Clovis Unified) puts together care packages for troops overseas
Karen Wemett, Miramonte Elementary School (Clovis Unified) health aide who puts together holiday gift baskets of food for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays
Brittany Wilbur and Carrie Anne Miranda, photographers who run a non-profit organization, the Sweet Nectar Society
Bao Valarie Xiong, sponsors Christmas dinners and does Prom challenge
2014
Bridgette Boothe, director of Fresno Bully Rescue and honored this year by Red Cross as a “Real Hero”
Marivel Flores, volunteer at Centro La Familia
Randy Coffman, founder and executive director of Central California Adaptive Sports Center at China Peak
Alex Davis, Fresno State basketball player named to NABC Good Works Team for his community involvement, especially at Valley Children’s Hospital
Jessica Nazaroff and Shelby Dart, who started Feed Our Future at Adams Elementary, west of Highway 99 in Fresno
Anthony “Tea” Gonzales, who organizes a blanket drive for the needy at Christmas time
Kit Macdonald, Fresno woman who has assembled “survival kits” she distributes to the homeless the past 10 Christmases
Dr. Mylene Rucker, Visalia physician who raises funds for food and gifts for less fortunate in her community
Sew Caring, a women’s group at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Easton that sews pillows for those suffering through cancer
Megan Sing, Girl Scout who built and donated beds for the dogs waiting for adoption at Miss Wrinkles Clovis Pet Adoption
Paula Savino, a retiree who crochets blankets for people and pets she reads about in The Bee who touch her heart
Tim and Priscilla Steele, who are deeply involved in the Fresno homeless community
2015
Ruben Castillo, who initiated a partnership with ARC for them to facilitate summer learning packets
Paul Copeland, who has run Helping Our Own Destiny for about 25 years
Pat DiCiccio, owner and orthodontist at DiCiccio Orthodontics in Fresno, and his wife, Mischelle, provide free braces and other oral care to 12 teens a year for Smile for a Lifetime
Kristina Garabedian of Fresno, founded ShoeBox Sharing, a group that sends all kinds of supplies both locally and worldwide
Joanne Harland, who feeds stray dogs at junk yards at 4 a.m. in the worst parts of town and bakes treats for cancer patients at a rehab center a couple of times a week
Shirley Harper, a blind woman who knits hats and scarves for Operation Christmas Child and is known as the organization's "granny wrapper" in Fresno
Lynea Lattanzio, founder of Cathouse on the Kings
Ariana Martinez Lott and Kevin Lott, who moved into the Lowell neighborhood and rally children and youth from the neighborhood constantly at Dickey Playground and beyond
Audrey Riley of Spirit of Woman
David Dunlap, president of San Joaquin Valley Fine Woodworkers Association who coordinates a toy-making operation for years that supplies wooden toys for children
Harpreet Singh Binning, who spends a good deal of his free time doing things for local Sikh youth
Eliseo Zepeda, president of the Oakland Raider Boosters of Tulare & Kings Counties, a year-round fundraiser for charities
2016
Wasan Abu Baker, a Palestinian immigrant who spends all her time helping Syrian refugees adjust to life in Fresno
Charlie Bakker, who annually cooks dozens of turkeys for the Visalia Rescue Mission
Deanna Driscoll, who answers telephones at Catholic Charities every Wednesday
The Franco sisters, Ashley and Tamara, who help Fresno homeless and others in need
Judy Gross, a regular visitor with her dogs to a Clovis nursing home
Joe Hernandez, who feeds police department staff on Christmas
Jerry James, assistant general manager of the Fresno Grizzlies who works year-round with five community outreach organizations
Fonda Lehman, who is carrying on her daughter's prison ministry
Alice Lovely, a 17-year Make-A-Wish volunteer
Tyler Morgan, Bellevue University basketball player and Clovis East High School alum who recently was named a nominee for the 2017 Allstate NABC Good Works Team -- one of the most prestigious off-the-court honors in men's college basketball
Rodney Rodriguez, who fixes up old skateboards and gives out for free to kids in parks and skate parks around Fresno
Cheryl Whisenhunt, who supports the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure through "The Bald and the Beautiful" and is a longtime volunteer with the Fresno chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.
Comments