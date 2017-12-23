Kyle Richard aka DJ Kay Rich organizes community drives that provide food, coats, shoes and water to the homeless and people in need.
Faces of Christmas

His mother lived in a homeless shelter. Now he’s helping the homeless

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

More from the series

Faces of Christmas

The Fresno Bee's 12 Faces of Christmas is a tribute to unsung residents in the central San Joaquin Valley who make it their mission to help year-round.

Expand All

December 23, 2017 12:00 PM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 12:00 PM

The basics: Kyle Richard, also known as DJ Kay Rich, is a freelance DJ and works with the Fresno Grizzlies as a field emcee and helps with the marketing department.

What he does: Richard created the Kay Rich Cares Campaign, through which he has hosted community drives that provide food, coats, shoes and water to the homeless and people in need. Kay Rich Cares Campaign is also where anyone interested in community service can find volunteer work. “I developed the Kay Rich Cares Campaign that gives people an easy opportunity to get involved in whatever the initiative is.”

Why he does it: “As I got older, I really started to realize everybody needs help at some point. It doesn’t matter how well off you are or how down on luck you are, somebody and anybody always needs help, especially with all the stuff going on in the world.”

The turning point: Before Richard was born, his mother, Melanie Hale, lived and worked in a homeless shelter. Hale, who raised Richard and his two siblings alone, always reminded them to help others.

toy drive poster
A poster for one of Kay Rich’s benefit drives.
Contributed

“She was always telling us (no matter) how well off or bad you’re doing, somebody else might be doing way worse than you, so you have to continue to remember to help other people, and that’s something that I’m a big fan of,” Richard said.

Details, details: Every year, the Kay Rich Cares Campaign also sponsors a single mother who is going through a tough time during the holidays. The campaign collects toys and clothes for young children, and then brings those items to the single mother and her children.

“We pretty much bring Christmas,” he said.

What others say: “His work describes him as a person. I think his work shows that he is giving, that he is passionate and that he is connected and truly cares. The one way that you could describe him would be ‘Kay Rich Cares,’” said Sam Hansen, director of marketing for the Fresno Grizzlies. “I think if more people in Central California got in touch with their inner Kay Rich, our community would be a much better place.”

How you can help: Those interested in being part of Kay Rich Cares Campaign or volunteering can contact Richard at djkayrich@gmail.com.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

