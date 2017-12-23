She works to end human trafficking, and gives survivors a full stocking for holidays

More Videos 1:40 She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up Pause 4:16 Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 1:30 Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:08 Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:32 Zinkin Classic highlights 1:13 It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Meet the advocates who help trafficking victims rebuild their lives Trafficking victims in Fresno can turn to a network of advocates in the Central Valley who can help them find emergency shelter, counseling, long-term programs and even host makeover events. Melissa Gomez of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Debra Rush of Breaking the Chains and Ana Lopez of Beauty for Ashes discuss what their organizations do and how they work together. Trafficking victims in Fresno can turn to a network of advocates in the Central Valley who can help them find emergency shelter, counseling, long-term programs and even host makeover events. Melissa Gomez of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Debra Rush of Breaking the Chains and Ana Lopez of Beauty for Ashes discuss what their organizations do and how they work together. Aleksandra Appleton aappleton@fresnobee.com

Trafficking victims in Fresno can turn to a network of advocates in the Central Valley who can help them find emergency shelter, counseling, long-term programs and even host makeover events. Melissa Gomez of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Debra Rush of Breaking the Chains and Ana Lopez of Beauty for Ashes discuss what their organizations do and how they work together. Aleksandra Appleton aappleton@fresnobee.com