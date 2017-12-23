She works to end human trafficking, and gives survivors a full stocking for holidays

More Videos

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up 1:40

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up

Pause
Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:13

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl

  • Meet the advocates who help trafficking victims rebuild their lives

    Trafficking victims in Fresno can turn to a network of advocates in the Central Valley who can help them find emergency shelter, counseling, long-term programs and even host makeover events. Melissa Gomez of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Debra Rush of Breaking the Chains and Ana Lopez of Beauty for Ashes discuss what their organizations do and how they work together.

Trafficking victims in Fresno can turn to a network of advocates in the Central Valley who can help them find emergency shelter, counseling, long-term programs and even host makeover events. Melissa Gomez of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Debra Rush of Breaking the Chains and Ana Lopez of Beauty for Ashes discuss what their organizations do and how they work together. Aleksandra Appleton aappleton@fresnobee.com
Trafficking victims in Fresno can turn to a network of advocates in the Central Valley who can help them find emergency shelter, counseling, long-term programs and even host makeover events. Melissa Gomez of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Debra Rush of Breaking the Chains and Ana Lopez of Beauty for Ashes discuss what their organizations do and how they work together. Aleksandra Appleton aappleton@fresnobee.com

Faces of Christmas

She works to end human trafficking, and gives survivors a full stocking for holidays

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

December 23, 2017 12:00 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

The basics: Melissa Gomez, 36, is the program manager of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission’s Central Valley Against Human Trafficking project. She has been married for 13 years and is a mother of two boys, ages 6 and 9.

What she does: Gomez began her work to end human trafficking in 2002. When she moved to Fresno in 2013, she joined Fresno EOC a year later. She and her team – a case manager, a few part-time employees and a handful of advocates from other agencies – manage hundreds of sex and labor trafficking cases. The goal of their services is to provide victims with any help they may need: a meal; a place to sleep; legal assistance or a full-on recovery program. Since 2016, she gives a stuffed holiday stocking to each victim as well. She said, this year, 75 survivors and their families received stockings. “It’s a really special time for individuals to pass on the holiday spirit and bring joy to people,” Gomez said.

Why she does it: The biggest reason, she said, was because her grandmother was a survivor of domestic violence. “My grandmother was really just a story of resilience, courage and strength to me.” She also credits the years of international volunteer work in Mexico, Amsterdam and the Philippines. “We had a speaker come in and speak to the youth,” she said of her time in Tijuana. She said the speaker discussed sex and generational slavery in India. “I was so impacted by that specific speaker and by the work they did in that community that I ended up getting involved.”

A special moment: Gomez had the opportunity to work with the International Organization for Migration to facilitate a reunion of a family and a person who was being trafficked internationally. “This individual hadn’t seen his family in years … and we were able to receive the family with this individual at the Fresno International Airport.” She said being able to witness someone go from a place of “modern day slavery” to having their life back again, “it was just a really beautiful moment.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

IMG_1880
Melissa Gomez is the program manager of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission’s Central Valley Against Human Trafficking project. She works all year to end trafficking in the Valley. During the holidays, she gives survivors and their families stuffed stockings.
Melissa Gomez

Details, details: After a three-month internship in the Philippines, she said she could “never look back” – knowing she needed to make it her life’s mission to turn victims into survivors. “Many of the girls I worked with had been recruited from small villages in rural communities and promised a better life,” she said. “Some of them [families] had given their daughters up so that their sons could go to school.” Now, Gomez has is also involved in the Central Valley Justice Coalition, a faith-based nonprofit, as an advisory board member, and is the chair of the Central Valley Freedom Coalition, a multidisciplinary approach that works with local law enforcement.

What others say: “Melissa has raised the level of services in our community for victims in incredible ways,” said Jessica Pittman, who has known Gomez since she was about 8 years old. They also co-directed the Central Valley Justice Coalition together for a year. “She has leveraged resources to bring safety, peace and restoration to those who have gone through extreme and complex trauma,” Pittman said. Pitmann said Gomez and her team create “a safe and calming environment that enables a person to break free and step into healing.”

How you can help: For the Stockings for Survivors holiday drive, residents can donate stocking stuffers. For the rest of the year, Gomez said giving can be as simple as gift cards for fast-food restaurants, Walmart or Target. Clothes can be donated to Neighborhood Thrift in the Tower District. Gomez also asks the community to report anything in regards to labor or human trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733. She encourages the community to join in on the 9th Annual Human Trafficking Conference is on March 20, 2018.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up 1:40

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up

Pause
Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:13

It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl

  • She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up

    Elaine Robles-McGraw is a community organizer who is helping kids and families living in motels have a happy Christmas. She is one of our 2017 Faces of Christmas.

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up

View More Video