Nicole Linder is the executive director of Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno.
Nicole Linder is the executive director of Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Nicole Linder is the executive director of Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Domestic Violence

For victims of domestic violence and abuse, here's where to seek help, resources

By Barbara Anderson

banderson@fresnobee.com

May 17, 2018 12:46 PM

A wide range of organizations, programs and resources are available from local, state and national organizations to provide crisis help and information to victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse in Fresno County. They include:

ResourceDescriptionTelephoneWebsite

Marjaree Mason Center

Crisis, shelter and other services for victims and survivors of domestic violence

24-hour crisis line: 559-233-4357

www.mmcenter.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Crisis hotline for domestic violence victims

800-799-7233

www.thehotline.org

Family Justice Center

Fresno Police Department assistance for victims of domestic violence

559-621-2225

www.fresno.gov/police/crime-and-victim-resource-center/domestic-violence

Centro La Familia

Information for victims and survivors of domestic violence

559-237-2961

www.centrolafamilia.org/services

Fresno State Confidential Advocacy Services

Information for victims of domestic violence

559-278-6796, #1

www.fresnostate.edu/ studentaffairs/victimadvocate

Fresno County Victim Resources

Resources for victims of domestic violence crimes

559-600-2822

www.co.fresno.ca.us/ departments/district-attorney/victim-resources

Fresno County resources

Community resources for victims and survivors of domestic violence



www.fresno.courts.ca.gov/family/ other_community_services.php

Fresno County Batterers Intervention Programs

Fresno County 52-week batterer intervention programs

559-457-2100

www.fresno.courts.ca.gov/family/ fcsAssets/documents/PFC-03%20Batterer%20Invervention% 20Programs.pdf

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV)

List of resources available to domestic violence victims and survivors

303-839-1852

ncadv.org/resources

California Partnership to End Domestic Violence

Advocacy for domestic violence victims and survivors

916-444-7163

www.cpedv.org

The Asian Pacific Institute on Gender-Based Violence

Information for domestic violence victims and survivors

415-568-3315

www.api-gbv.org

National LGBTQ Institute on Intimate Partner Violence

Information for domestic violence victims and survivors



www.nwnetwork.org

Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310; @beehealthwriter

  Comments  