For victims of domestic violence and abuse, here's where to seek help, resources

A wide range of organizations, programs and resources are available from local, state and national organizations to provide crisis help and information to victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse in Fresno County. They include:
|Resource
|Description
|Telephone
|Website
Marjaree Mason Center
Crisis, shelter and other services for victims and survivors of domestic violence
24-hour crisis line: 559-233-4357
National Domestic Violence Hotline
Crisis hotline for domestic violence victims
Family Justice Center
Fresno Police Department assistance for victims of domestic violence
www.fresno.gov/police/crime-and-victim-resource-center/domestic-violence
Centro La Familia
Information for victims and survivors of domestic violence
Fresno State Confidential Advocacy Services
Information for victims of domestic violence
559-278-6796, #1
Fresno County Victim Resources
Resources for victims of domestic violence crimes
www.co.fresno.ca.us/ departments/district-attorney/victim-resources
Fresno County resources
Community resources for victims and survivors of domestic violence
www.fresno.courts.ca.gov/family/ other_community_services.php
Fresno County Batterers Intervention Programs
Fresno County 52-week batterer intervention programs
www.fresno.courts.ca.gov/family/ fcsAssets/documents/PFC-03%20Batterer%20Invervention% 20Programs.pdf
|National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV)
List of resources available to domestic violence victims and survivors
California Partnership to End Domestic Violence
Advocacy for domestic violence victims and survivors
The Asian Pacific Institute on Gender-Based Violence
Information for domestic violence victims and survivors
National LGBTQ Institute on Intimate Partner Violence
Information for domestic violence victims and survivors
Comments