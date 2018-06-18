First daughter Ivanka Trump joins Kevin McCarthy for Fresno fundraiser, amid protests

Ivanka Trump arrived in Fresno on Monday for a fundraiser at Harris Construction near the Fresno Yosemite Airport, where she appeared with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

A motorcade consisting of about four SUVs and a California Highway Patrol escort arrived just before noon.

As of 1 p.m., around a dozen protesters gathered in a few groups near the fundraiser.

As he stood near the Harris entrance, Jeff Giocalone held signs that read "Trump is Nixon" and "Trump-Nunes: It's Mueller Time," the latter in reference to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Visalia, and special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"When something this ugly comes to Fresno, you've got to stand up," Giocalone said.

Three other protestors stood near Giocalone. A larger protest against Trump's visit will take place at the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno.

Earlier Monday morning, cars lined Home Avenue in anticipation of the event featuring the first daughter and Bakersfield congressman. Fresno is the the first of two California stops they are scheduled to make for the Protect the House tour.

Richard and Karen Spencer of Harris Construction, as well as John and Carole Harris of Harris Ranch are hosting the Fresno fundraiser.

A hosting committee of local Republicans also helped with the planning. The event's location was kept a secret. Guests needed to RSVP -- for a cost of $1,250 -- just to find out where the event was being held.

Tal Cloud, political director of the Lincoln Club of Fresno County, confirmed the event required at least a $1,250 donation to attend. Anyone seeking a picture with McCarthy at a private reception could do so for a $5,000 donation.

Cloud said guests were told to arrive by 11 a.m. Fresno Police Department K-9 units checked the perimeter of Harris Construction around 10 a.m and 10:30 a.m.

The department also is helping the U.S. Capital Police and Secret Service by monitoring the event remotely. Ivanka Trump and McCarthy are due in Los Angeles for a similar event Monday night. This story will be updated.