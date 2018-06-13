Ivanka Trump and Kevin McCarthy are coming to Fresno, but where?

Ivanka Trump and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will fundraise in Fresno on Monday, but the details surrounding the event have been mostly shrouded in secrecy.
A few facts and a lot of speculation have begun to surface in the days leading up to the first daughter's visit.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said his department will assist the U.S. Secret Service and Capital Police with security on Monday. Fresno police will provide a K-9 unit to check the motorcade before Trump and McCarthy leave the airport, and the department's intelligence unit will assist with surveillance at the venue.
Dyer declined to say where the fundraiser will take place.
McCarthy and Trump also are scheduled to appear in Los Angeles on Monday, but it is not known which stop will be first. Politico reported that the proceeds from each event will go to Protect the House, a joint fundraising effort launched by McCarthy and Vice President Mike Pence.
According to sources within the Fresno County Democratic Party, a mailer went out to Republican donors indicating the cost to RSVP to Monday's event would be $1,250. Those same sources said donors wouldn't find out a location until they paid.
Mike Der Manouel Jr., who was a delegate for President Donald Trump and served as treasurer in the state GOP from 1999-2001, said he had been invited to the event but had yet to pay for a ticket, so he did not know where it would take place. He said that his insurance office, which hosts the monthly meetings of the Fresno County Republican Party, was not the venue.
Fred Vanderhoof, chairman of the Fresno County Republican Party, said he had not heard any specifics about the event. He added that these types of fundraisers are usually at private locations versus public event space.
McCarthy has been here before for a high-dollar fundraiser.
In 2016, Richard Spencer of Harris Construction hosted a private fundraiser for McCarthy at the Harris office near Fresno Yosemite International Airport. The location allows for easy transport between the venue and the airport. Tickets for the 2016 event were $1,000 to attend the main reception and $5,000 per couple to attend a private reception featuring a photo opportunity with McCarthy.
An attempt to reach Spencer by phone Wednesday morning was not successful.
Bob Smittcamp, a frequent Republican donor and Trump delegate, also has a history of hosting private fundraising events at his secluded northwest Fresno mansion. He hosted Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2005.
Smittcamp could not be reached by phone.
