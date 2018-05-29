'I think the Valley matters' says governor candidate Antonio Villaraigosa on his return visit to Fresno
After receiving the endorsements from the Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association and the Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, candidate for California governor Antonio Villaraigosa toured the Heartbeat Boxing gym, which provides help for at-risk kids.
Amanda Renteria, a Democrat and former top staff member for Hillary Clinton, running for governor of California, talks about the timing of her candidacy during a visit to The Sacramento Bee Capitol Bureau on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
Amanda Renteria oversaw the political operation for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign in New York City. Originally from California's Central Valley, Renteria aims to bridge the divide between rural and urban America. As a Mexican-American,
At a protest in Fresno, Daniel O’Connell, executive director of the Central Valley Partnership, criticizes the federal budget passed by the House on Thursday, Oct. 26 for its massive cuts to health care affecting vulnerable seniors, people with di
A group of about 20 constituents from Republican Congressman David Valadao's 21st District gather Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at his Hanford office and call for him to stand against repealing Obamacare, building a south border wall and other GOP ac
A group of "raging grannies" sing a song in support of the environment on Blackstone Avenue, in front of a banquet hall where the congressman is talking about water to a meeting of ag lenders. The women are among more than 300 people in the peacef
Protesters voices filled the air with discontent regarding Rep. Devin Nunes, during his appearance at TorNino’s Banquet for a meeting on water. Nunes did not face the protesters, slipping in a rear entrance of the banquet hall.